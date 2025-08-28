Dubai-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after technical fault

New Delhi, Aug 28 An IndiGo flight from Surat to Dubai carrying around 150 passengers was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday morning after the aircraft developed a technical problem.

The flight, which took off from Surat at 9:30 a.m., landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad about an hour and a half later.

Airport officials confirmed that the pilots made a precautionary emergency landing after detecting a technical snag.

Passengers were delayed for nearly two hours before IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft.

The replacement flight took off from Ahmedabad around 1:45 p.m. and later landed in Dubai at 1:35 p.m. local time.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “Flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks, another plane was arranged to ensure passengers reached their destination.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused and provided meals and refreshments during the wait. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

This incident comes just a month after another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa had to make a full emergency landing in Mumbai when one of its engines failed mid-air.

That aircraft, operating as flight 6E 6271, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on July 15.

Meanwhile, the shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, closed at Rs 5,734 on Thursday, down by Rs 316 or 5.22 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The drop in share price came on news of promoter Rakesh Gangwal's family selling stocks worth Rs 7,085 crore through a block deal.

As per multiple reports, the promoter family is slated to sell 1.2 lakh shares, worth Rs 7,085 crore, at an average price of Rs 5,830 apiece.

