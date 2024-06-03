Durex TBBT Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ Community with a Special Issue of Outlook Magazine

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 3: Durex, globally renowned for its dedication to promoting sexual health and wellness, is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with Outlook Magazine for an exclusive Pride Month edition. Curated under Durex's flagship initiative, The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), this issue is designed to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community, in alignment with this year's Pride Month theme, 'Reflect. Empower. Unite'.

This special edition of Outlook Magazine, in partnership with Durex TBBT, is more than just a publication. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, education, and community support in fostering a more inclusive and understanding society. By celebrating the achievements and addressing the challenges of the LGBTQIA+ community, this initiative truly embodies the Pride Month theme of 'Reflect. Empower. Unite'.

This initiative stands out as a significant contribution to the community, aiming to foster inclusivity and drive important conversations about sexual and reproductive health. Guest edited by Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt and recipient of Trans Allyship award by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the special edition features a range of inspiring stories, expert insights, and educational content tailored to resonate with a broad audience.

Empowering Voices: This edition provides a powerful platform for influential LGBTQIA+ figures such as Sushant Divgikar, Alok Verma, Dutee Chand, and Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju. Their stories of overcoming societal barriers and fostering inclusivity are truly inspiring and aim to empower readers by showcasing the resilience and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Expert Insights: The magazine features guest columns from prominent personalities like Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission; Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a leading transgender rights activist; and Ashok Row Kavi, a renowned journalist. These contributions delve deep into the history, rights, and societal perceptions of the LGBTQIA+ community, offering valuable perspectives that are both educational and thought-provoking.

Comprehensive Education: Emphasizing the need for comprehensive sex education, legislative protection, and cultural shifts, the edition aims to foster a society that values diversity and empowers individuals to pursue their goals regardless of their sexual orientation. The content highlights ongoing efforts and future aspirations for a more inclusive world, making it a vital resource for readers seeking to understand and support the LGBTQIA+ community.

TBBT Program's Impact: The Birds and Bees Talk initiative has significantly influenced sexual and reproductive health education across India. The program's Social Return on Investment (SROI) Evaluation Study Report reveals an impressive Rs. 24.40 in social value for every Re. 1 invested, showcasing its effectiveness and far-reaching impact. By addressing critical needs and promoting healthy behaviors, the TBBT program equips adolescents with essential life skills, values, and attitudes to become responsible adults.

Broader Conversations: Beyond celebrating Pride Month, this special edition aims to spark broader discussions about sexual and reproductive health, particularly among adolescents. Through ongoing dialogue throughout the month, the edition reinforces the importance of these conversations, ensuring that the impact extends well beyond June.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt, shared his thoughts on the initiative, "Pride Month is an opportunity for us to reflect on the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community and take meaningful action to support them. This special edition of Outlook Magazine aims to inspire a sense of purpose and hope for the future. It is a celebration of the progress made and a reminder of the work that still needs to be done. Through our continuous efforts, we strive to bridge the gap of inequality, providing a platform for individuals to voice their opinions and share their experiences."

The TBBT program has delivered impactful conversations using a variety of tactics, from traditional to unconventional methods, including school curricula, media, adolescent mental health helplines, e-learning platforms, music albums, murals, social media, and the AI-powered chatbot HeloJubi. Originally designed to equip adolescents in northeastern India with essential life skills, the TBBT program now extends its reach nationwide, addressing the critical need for comprehensive sex education and promoting healthy behaviors among young people. By imparting critical and age-appropriate information, the program encourages conversations around sexual and reproductive health among adolescents, teachers, and community members, preparing them to become responsible adults.

