Durian Furniture, India's Popular luxury Home Furnishing Brand launched their 1st store in Dhanbad

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: India's most trusted luxury furniture brand Durian announced the launch of their first store in Dhanbad on 20th June, 2023. This launch marks the 4th store opened by the brand in Jharkhand, which specializes in premium lifestyle furniture pieces designed to elevate any home.

This sprawling 3620 Sq. Ft. store owned by Ajay Kumar is located at the Park Market, Hirapur, Dhanbad and showcases an extensive selection of luxurious home furniture.

This showroom is giving special inaugural offers on selected furniture pieces to provide a pleasurable shopping experience for customers. With their diverse collection of furniture designs that seamlessly combine comfort and aesthetics, people in Dhanbad now have a one-stop solution for all their furniture needs.

Durian Furniture prides itself on providing furniture that is not only visually stunning but also built to last. Putting great emphasis on meticulous craftsmanship, the brand ensures long-lasting durability and superior quality in their products. Customers can also take advantage of various perks, including a 5-year warranty, expert guidance, easy EMIs, and hassle-free delivery. These additional benefits ensure that the post-purchase experience for customers is satisfying and hassle-free.

Durian Furniture provides a vast selection of furniture with over 1000 designs to choose from. From premium sofas, stylish dining sets, cozy beds, and storage essentials and more, the brand offers an extensive collection that caters to various tastes and preferences. Mindfully designed for modern Indian homes, their furniture is available in various styles including classic, mid-century modern, and contemporary.

For those searching for top-quality furniture in Jharkhand, can be sure to visit the Durian Furniture store located in Dhanbad. Here, one can experience the look and feel of the products. Furthermore, customers can consult with Durian experts to help them discover furniture pieces that perfectly complement their homes.

Address - Ajay Electronics 01, Park Market, Hirapur, Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826001.

Store Contact - +91 70613 61272

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor