Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 7: Dynamic Chemistry Zone, the best institute for learning chemistry, organised a farewell party for its class 11 and 12 students, who will be appearing for their exams soon, on Tuesday (pl verify)

To double the fun, the birthday of Niken Patel, Founder and Director of Dynamic Chemistry Zone, was also celebrated at the same event at Acropolis Mall at Thaltej. More than 350 students of classes 11 and 12, who are learning chemistry from Niken Patel, participated in the twin celebrations and made it an occasion to remember. Niken Patel also addressed the students on the occasion and urged them to focus on the positives to succeed in life.

In his address, Niken Patel shared the secrets for doing well not just in the exams, but also in the tests and challenges life will throw at them. He said that they must confidently face all the challenges and achieve their goals. He also told the students that he and the institute had prepared them well for the exams over the past several months, but his address would help them not only in the exams but in life as well. Many students were overcome with emotions by the inspirational address.

“The purpose of hosting the farewell party was to help students overcome the nervousness and fear ahead of exams and boost their confidence. Positive energy and a positive attitude can get rid of any negativity or doubts in their mind, which is a must to do well in the exams. Our students have worked very hard and I am confident that they will come out with shining colours in the exams,” said Niken Patel.

Some students also shared their experiences of studying under Niken Patel at Dynamic Chemistry Zone. Later, the students and the teachers engaged in a lot of fun games, played garba and indulged in other activities over food at the twin celebrations. They also took selfies with one another to make the party an occasion to remember and cherish for a long time.

Dynamic Chemistry Zone is the best chemistry learning institute in Ahmadabad for class 11 and 12 students from English and Gujarati medium and GSEB and CBSE.

