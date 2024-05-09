Dynamic Entrepreneur Archana Surana Inspires Entrepreneurs at JITO Connect Event

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9: Archana Surana, a dynamic entrepreneur and the founder and director of Arch College of Design and Business Jaipur, recently captivated audiences at a JITO Connect event with her profound insights on innovation and collaboration in entrepreneurship.

The event, held at the esteemed Rajasthan International Centre as part of “Rajasthan Odyssey 4,” featured Surana as the keynote speaker. With a focus on the theme “Obstacles to Opportunity,” Surana shared strategies for success, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, creativity, and collaborative relationships in navigating the challenges of the entrepreneurial journey.

Surana’s engaging discourse resonated with attendees, inspiring them to embrace change and view obstacles as stepping stones to growth and innovation. Her wealth of experience and entrepreneurial acumen provided invaluable guidance to both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs, empowering them to chart their paths with confidence and resilience.

Joined by esteemed co-panelists Abhishek Raniwala, Anirudh Kala, Rajendra Sethia, and Vikas Jain, Archana Surana led a thought-provoking discussion that catalyzed introspection and ideation among participants. The event served as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support within the entrepreneurial community.

JITO Connect remains committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation, and events like these underscore its dedication to providing meaningful opportunities for growth and development in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

