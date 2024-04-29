Dynamic Services & Security Limited Awarded 150 MW Solar PV Projects in Maharashtra worth Rs 725 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Dynamic Services & Security Limited (NSE: DYNAMIC), premier provider of Security Guarding and Manpower Solutions, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a significant contract by Nacof Oorja Pvt Ltd. (NOPL) for the development of 150 MW distribution network connected solar projects in Maharashtra.

The Letter of Award (LOA) outlines the comprehensive scope of work, including the design, engineering, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of grid interactive PV Solar Power Generation Plants across multiple locations in Maharashtra. These projects, totalling 150 MW, will be spread across different districts of the state, with individual project sizes ranging from 3 MW to 10 MW. This scope also includes the construction of approach road, land development, In-house Switchyard, 11KV transmission line with RoW, Evacuation Bay at 33/11 kV MSEDCL's Sub-station identified near-by. The land parcels required for these projects will be provided by NOPL to the EPC contractor at no cost.

The company has recently solidified its renewable energy commitment by acquiring a 41.1% stake in a solar panel manufacturing company. This move ensures timely delivery of quality solar components, enhancing project efficiency through vertical integration.

The project execution period is 18 months from the issuance of the work order, spread across multiple tranches. The agreed price for the projects is set at Rs 4.85 Cr per MW, totalling to Rs 725 Cr.

Commenting on the Letter of Award (LOA) Jugal Kishore Bhagat, Managing Director, Dynamic Services and Security Limited said, "We're thrilled and proud of the opportunity to undertake such a significant project in Maharashtra. Our full confidence in DSSL's capabilities to successfully execute these solar PV projects is unwavering.

Our focus remains on ensuring the successful execution of these solar PV projects, in alignment with NOPL's vision of promoting renewable energy infrastructure in Maharashtra. We're grateful for the trust bestowed upon us and will spare no effort in meeting and exceeding expectations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor