EarlySalary, Recently rebranded to Fibe launches its first brand campaign with Tahir Raj Bhasin

Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary), India's largest consumer lending platform has appointed actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as its brand ambassador. Tahir will be a part of Fibe's marketing campaigns. He will participate in different marketing ads and endorsement campaigns for the homegrown brand. This collaboration will attract the eyeballs of millennials and GenZs. The film drives the message that the brand can help fulfil their desires such as taking trips, shopping, skill upgrade, etc. With a new face, the company has also announced its new tagline 'Aapke Paise Wali Vibe' signifying its quick and hassle-free application process as well as the ease at which its customers can avail of its services. The campaign focuses on Fibe as the solution which breaks away from the notion that taking a loan is daunting and requires a tedious process by establishing Fibe as a friendly credit provider, which is intuitive, easy and provides loans crafted for everyone's needs without any lengthy process or questions regarding usage of the loan. Speaking on the launch Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and Director - Marketing, Fibe said, "While we transitioned from EarlySalary to Fibe, the brand promise of enabling lifestyle upgrades remains intact. Since inception, our communication has always been on a lighter and fun side which makes us more appealing to millennials and GenZs. With the new brand, we wanted to take this to the next level. Tahir perfectly personifies the brand Fibe - he is stylish and stands out from his cohorts. His memorable portrayal of the character and his humble and outspoken demeanor outside of the movies have resonated with many millennials." Talking about his association with the brand, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, "I am delighted and excited to be a part of this campaign. The experience of taking a loan has fundamentally changed with Fibe providing a completely tech-driven offering to their consumers. It has a hassle-free process made available to millennials and GenZs on their phones. Given the fact that the brand is 'Made in India' and has made its mark in the market in such a short time is remarkable." Fibe is a confluence of 'Finance + Vibe' that reflects the brand's effort to provide a hassle-free financing experience to its consumers. It believes that the name will further integrate a superior customer experience as the centerpiece of its business model. Fibe provides hassle-free financial solutions to young Indians by providing easy access to credit, catering exclusively to young professionals. The company has expanded into the affordability segment with its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services across Edtech, Healthtech, Shopping and Lifestyle sector. It provides short-term and long-term personal loans up to Rs. 5 lakhs which is easily payable in EMIs within 3-24 months. As a result, the brand's target audience is expanding to include a more diverse customer base from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Currently, the company is present in 150 cities and increased its customer base from 35,000 new customers per month to 1 lakh new customers per month. It aims to fortify its presence by achieving an AUM of USD 2.5 billion over the next 5 years. Recently, it raised USD 110 million in series D funding that was led by TPG's The Rise Fund & Norwest Venture Partners in August.

