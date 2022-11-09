Earn potentially 100x returns with meme coin Rocketize while Chainlink and Litecoin partner with JPEG'd and MoneyGram

In recent years, the popularity of crypto coins and NFTs have soared.

According to numerous crypto news prediction channels, an increasing number of buyers are flocking toward investing in crypto due to high returns.

Moreover, the crypto market is flooded with coins, and a new investor might feel overwhelmed choosing the right one. To enable a buyer to make the best decision and to get higher returns, in this article, we provide an overview of the trending coins: , Chainlink (LINK), and Litecoin (LTC).

DeFi meme Token Rocketize poised for 100X gains

Rocketize is a new meme coin slowly making its presence felt in the crypto market. The project is community-driven and is touted to be a futuristic cryptocurrency that protects investors by promoting deflation. It is a non-profit organization with origins in Europe. The coin aims to build bridges to link multiple networks to maximize the benefits of the DeFi ecosystem.

The native Token JATO is built over their BEP-20 standard on the BSC platform using BNB smart contracts. Users are subject to a 2 per cent tax when they perform a transaction. Users who possess wallets receive one-half of the tax as a credit to their wallets, whereas the remaining tax is burnt forever. This novel mechanism favors deflation by burning 50 percent of the total coins in supply during its presale event. As the supply of tokens is burned, the demand increases exponentially.

The coin relies on its open-source community for mining coins and does not have designated members to perform the actions. The platform is partnered with top players in the finance market. After extensive auditing, they have launched their presale for their potential investors. They have also attracted key investors due to their aggressive social media campaigns, including graphics, animations, podcasts, special events, and forums. As per company reports, it has also hosted special NFT mining events to produce new collectible NFTs using its community Atomic Nation. After extensive auditing, they have launched their for their potential investors.

During the presale event, users can purchase the native Token JATO using ETH, BNB, or USDT from the wallet provider Metamask or Wallet Connect. After purchase, a user can perform a transaction using the fund options provided. It is estimated to have a maximum supply of 1 trillion coins. Based on market predictions, the coin value might soar in the coming days due to high demand.

JPEG'd leverages ChainLink's NFT floor pricing feed to secure transactions

Chainlink was founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov. The coin enables the global interconnection of smart contracts using its abstraction layer. Chainlink is a decentralized network that allows blockchains to securely communicate with external data streams, events, and payment methods.

The chain is operated by its open-source community of volunteers who perform mining, audits, and transaction operations.

Chainlink is bestowed with the honor of being the first company to integrate smart contracts into its transaction operations to ensure confidentiality and security. Chainlink's native coin is LINK, with a total capital of USD 1 billion and USD 49 million in circulation.

As per news , JPEG'd have launched a novel protocol that aims to bridge the gap between NFTs and DeFi. The protocol is secured using Chainlink's NFT floor pricing feeds using Ethereum's mainnet. Moreover, the floor price feeds can be used as collateral for loans and liquidations.

P2P Payments Company MoneyGram enables users to buy, sell and hold Litecoins

Litecoin was founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a software engineer who worked for Google. It is a cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, fast, and affordable payments through blockchain technology. The network's default currency is LTC, which is considered one of the most popular cryptocurrencies due to its utility and simplicity.

Coins are mined on the network using a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. The LTC blockchain can also be used as a medium for fast and easy transactions by generating new blocks online every 2.5 minutes.

Litecoin's total maximum supply is USD 84 million, and its current circulating supply is USD 71.16 billion. As per news , MoneyGram, a digital peer-to-peer payment company, has allowed users in the United States to buy, sell and store Litecoins via its app to meet increasing demands.

