Earth Restoration Advocates Honored at Inaugural Conclave & Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Amruta Fadnavis, a prominent advocate for environmental sustainability, expressed her admiration for the dedication of Earth Restoration Award winners, highlighting their unique contributions to the cause. Speaking at the inaugural Earth Restoration Conclave, Fadnavis emphasized the commendable efforts of individuals and NGOs in driving positive change for our planet.

The Conclave, conceptualized and curated by Miki Kedem and Dr Roshan Roddrigues, brought together experts from eight countries and speakers from across India to foster collaboration and discussion on tackling climate change. Fadnavisextended her congratulations to the organizers for their initiative in creating a platform for global environmental dialogue.

CEO of Huliot India, Miki Kedem, expressed gratitude for Fadnavis's support and acknowledged the importance of Earth Restoration in combatting climate change. Huliot India's initiatives, including tree planting, beach clean-ups, and marine conservation, align with the mission of restoring the Earth for future generations.

Furthermore, Huliot Pipes, India's first Certified Green Pipe, offers sustainable solutions for wastewater management, contributing to water conservation efforts. The company's commitment to environmental stewardship underscores the significance of corporate responsibility in addressing environmental challenges.

The Conclave featured esteemed guests including Consul Generals from Finland, Norway, Netherlands, Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, who shared insights on their countries' initiatives for Earth Restoration and Climate Change mitigation.

Dr. Roshan Roddrigues, Founder of Atlantis Media Ventures Limited, hailed the success of the event, thanking the jury, panelists, and sponsors for their support. He highlighted the remarkable achievements of Earth Restoration Award winners, including organizations such as Healing Himalayas, Carter Clean-up, Green Myna, Global Vikas Trust, Roti Foundation, Empower Her, Mission Green Mumbai, Sunayana Chawla, and Care 4 Creation.

The Inaugural Earth Restoration Conclave & Awards, held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai, was televised on Mirror Now and produced by Atlantis Media Ventures Limited. The event featured engaging discussions moderated by esteemed personalities, including Priyanka Shah, Manoj Gursahani, Puja Nagaria, Jasmeet Kaur, Henal Mehta , VP Films , BJP

The Earth Restoration Conclave & Awards marks a significant step towards fostering global collaboration in addressing environmental challenges and building a sustainable future for generations to come.

