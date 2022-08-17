Earticle Media Technology to launch a dedicated cricket wing to promote fantasy sports in India

Earticle Media Technology, integrated digital marketing and advertising firm in India, announced the launch of a dedicated cricket wing to promote fantasy sports in India. The online sporting industry has witnessed rapid growth in the last decade and is valued at $4.5 billion currently. Earticle Media Technology aims to bring innovation in the segment by amplifying the digital presence of varied fantasy apps and expanding their user base.

Often referred to as a 'Sporting Nation' in the making, the Indian fantasy sports space has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years. Earticle Media Technology recognizes the utmost potential of India's $4.5 billion online fantasy sports industry and aims to increase the user base for fantasy apps like MyTeam11, Real11, and Gamezy by providing them digital marketing solutions.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming launch, Sarvesh Kumar Singh and C.E.O said, "At Earticle Media Technology we have a global talent pool of talented artists, designers, marketers, and content writers to help brands with digital amplification and marketing. The Indian fantasy sports segment is expected to reach 150 million users by the end of 2022 leading to a revenue generation of approximately $3.7 billion by 2024. Our dedicated cricket wing will help our clients to upscale and drive web traffic and users."

Sarvesh Kumar Singh (C.E.O) further added, "Earticle Media Technology implements effective planning and campaign strategy to drive web traffic and encourage users to download the , register themselves on the app and play the fantasy app contests. For our new vertical, we are also hiring developers and digital marketing experts for the vertical to strengthen our operations."

Earticle Media Technology would be increasingly providing services to Indian sports businesses during the peak seasons of the T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13, 2022, and the Indian Premier League season that will feature two new teams and extra matches in 2023. This will help brands tap into their right target audience and ultimately boost their revenue and brand recognition.

Since its inception in 2021, Earticle Media Technology has delivered compelling digital marketing solutions that have helped many of its clients to interact and engage with their customers in the best possible way.

Key services provided by Earticle Media Technology:

- Social media marketing

- SEO optimization

- Advanced Analytics

- Email marketing

- Pay per click

- Content strategy

- Customized web designing

- Paid search advertising

