EaseMyTrip achieves EBITDA of Rs 2.28 bn, propelling growth with 32 per cent surge in consolidated revenue

New Delhi [India], May 26 : EasMyTrip has achieved a milestone by announcing its highest-ever earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2024, reaching Rs 2,282 million.

This achievement marks a substantial 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. The company also disclosed a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,906 million for the same period, reflecting 32 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter of FY24, EaseMyTrip exhibited commendable growth across various segments. The company reported 1.4 Lacs hotel nights bookings, marking a substantial 39 per cent increase over the previous year, and contributing 12 per cent to the segment revenue.

Bookings in the Train, Buses, and Others segment rose by 53 per cent to 2.7 Lacs, contributing 8 per cent to the segment revenue.

The Gross Booking Revenue for the quarter amounted to RS 20,900 million.

Furthermore, the EBITDA for Q4 FY24 stood at RS 577 million, indicating a noteworthy 24 per cent increase Y-o-Y, while the Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the same period was RS 550.7 million, also experiencing a 24 per cent increase Y-o-Y.

Throughout FY24, EaseMyTrip continued its trajectory of growth and success. The company reported 5.2 lacs hotel nights bookings, representing a 49 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year, and contributing 9 per cent to the segment revenue.

Bookings in the Train, Buses, and Others segment surged by 67 per cent to 10.4 Lacs, contributing 9 per cent to the segment revenue.

The Gross Booking Revenue for FY24 amounted to RS 85,126 million, reflecting a 6 per cent increase.

The EBITDA for FY24 reached RS 2,282 million, marking a substantial 19 per cent growth Y-o-Y, while the PBT grew by 16 per cent Y-o-Y to RS 2,151 million.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of Easy Trip Planners expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance, stating, 'These initiatives underpins our commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction across the travel and financial services sectors. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence and expanding our offerings to meet evolving needs in the market."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor