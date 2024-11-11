Easyrewardz and Loyyal join forces to transform customer loyalty programs in BFSI, focusing on India, GCC and African markets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: Easyrewardz, a leading provider of cloud-based CRM and loyalty platforms, has partnered with Loyyal, an innovator in blockchain-powered loyalty solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the loyalty landscape by introducing enhanced point conversion capabilities and offering unique, experiential redemption options, giving customers more flexible and engaging ways to use their loyalty points.

The collaboration will integrate Loyyal's Points Exchange platform with Easyrewardz Loyalty Management System (LMS) to bring new level of rewards and experiences to India's BFSI sector, allowing financial institutions to deliver meaningful customer experiences that drive deeper engagement. The partnership will also leverage expansion opportunities in the GCC and African region, focusing on markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and African nations, where demand for sophisticated loyalty programs continues to rise.

Gunjan Kumar, Chief Revenue Office of Loyyal, expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We believe that the future of customer loyalty lies in innovation and adaptability. This partnership with Easyrewardz is a vital step toward that vision. By combining Loyyal's robust loyalty infrastructure with Easyrewardz deep market understanding, particularly in the BFSI sector, we can offer businesses a comprehensive solution that not only meets their current needs but also equips them to navigate the evolving landscape of customer engagement. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era of customer-centric loyalty programs, where the focus is not just on transactions, but on fostering meaningful, long-lasting relationships."

The partnership aims to create additional growth opportunities for both companies by establishing them as channel partners. Together, Easyrewardz and Loyyal will promote each other's services, collaborate on marketing initiatives, and offer cross-platform solutions that amplify customer loyalty and engagement. This partnership will enable Easyrewardz to leverage Loyyal's network of merchants and points exchange partners in India to its clients and prospects in the GCC and African region through a redemption catalog and the Loyyal Points Exchange platform.

Soumya Chatterjee, CO-Founder & CEO of Easyrewardz, highlighted the broader impact of this collaboration, saying, "At Easyrewardz, we have always been committed to creating exceptional customer experiences by understanding and anticipating the needs of businesses. Our partnership with Loyyal will not only allow us to deepen our presence in the BFSI sector but also open doors to new possibilities in the GCC and African region. By integrating Loyyal's innovative Points Exchange platform into our existing loyalty infrastructure, we're able to expand our reward offerings. Together, we will reshape the way businesses approach loyalty, focusing on delivering exceptional value and driving sustainable growth for our clients across industries."

This partnership is set to deliver significant benefits for businesses by enabling them to adopt more flexible, personalized, and data-driven loyalty programs. With the ability to engage customers at multiple touchpoints and simplify redemption processes, the combined expertise of Loyyal and Easyrewardz will offer unparalleled loyalty solutions that foster deeper customer relationships and generate long-term value.

Anjum Rastogi, CMO & Business Head - BFSI at Easyrewardz, stated, "Our commitment to delivering exceptional CVP drives us to constantly elevate the loyalty experience. Our partnership with Loyyal significantly strengthens our rewards portfolio, enabling exclusive offers and mile conversion options with leading international airlines, hotel chains, and luxury lifestyle brands. Together, we're empowering our partners to deliver premium loyalty solutions seamlessly integrated into an expansive rewards ecosystemsetting a new standard for affluent customer engagement and fostering long-term loyalty."

As industries increasingly focus on retaining loyal customers and nurturing brand advocates, this partnership positions Loyyal and Easyrewardz at the forefront of innovation, offering businesses the tools and strategies they need to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving loyalty landscape.

About Loyyal

Loyyal is renowned for its innovative Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, designed to empower the loyalty industry with rapid growth and scalability at the lowest possible cost. The Xpand Point marketplace leverages blockchain technology to deliver a secure, transparent, and efficient loyalty points exchange platform. For more information, please visit www.loyyal.com for PR-related queries contact Janis.dsouza@loyyal.com.

About Easyrewardz

Easyrewardz is an industry-agnostic, cloud-based CRM & Loyalty platform that enables seamless omnichannel customer experiences. Leveraging innovative ways to engage new customers and retain existing ones via advanced technology, Easyrewardz is empowering businesses to embrace digital transformation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Easyrewardz has more than a decade experience in managing BFSI, Retail and B2B loyalty & CRM programs to provide a seamless & rewarding experience to their customers, enabling consistent engagement.

More than 180 brands, including RBL Bank, Kotak Bank, J&K Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IIFL, Muthoot Fincorp, Bata (India & APAC), BESTSELLER, The Belgian Waffle, The Body Shop, Levi's, Soch, Senco, and Motherhood Hospitals have trusted Easyrewardz to create brand markers and delight customer. For more information, please visit www.Easyrewardz.com.

For media queries, please contact: VivekvKumar@lexiconworld.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor