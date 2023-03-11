Eatopia announces its newest product launch, Superfood Millet Puffs, at Gulfood Exhibition, Dubai

The government of India announced 2023 as the International Year of Millets. In light of this event, the government has lined up millet-centric promotional activities across the country.

The government of India's vision of promoting Indian millets on national and International grounds marries the vision of Eatopia seamlessly.

"Since Eatopia's birth, our aim was to explore the nutritional goodness and versatility of millets in our products. We wanted to create snacks that were a reflection of India by using indigenous grains in their most natural form", said Jacob George, CEO & Co-founder of McGill Foods.

On 23rd February 2023, Eatopia launched its entire new range of Superfood Millet Puffs at the Gulfood Exhibition held in Dubai in partnership with APEDA. APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority is an Indian Apex-Export Trade Promotion Active government body, promoting India as the 'supplier of choice' of agro and value-added food products in the global markets. The launch was graced by Dr Tarun Bajaj, Director, APEDA.

This year, APEDA is largely focussing on exporting high-quality Indian millets to grow the Indian food export market. Eatopia's Superfood Millet Puffs grabbed the spotlight at Gulfood amid the presence of 5000 brands from 125 countries.

India is among the top 5 exporters of millet in the world. The export of millets has increased from USD 400 million in 2020 to USD 470 million in 2021. However, this dual crop does not make it to most of our tables due to our fast-paced lifestyle and lack of awareness of its nutritional benefits.

One of the easiest ways to consume millet is in a snack format. Eatopia Superfood Millet Puffs have 70 per cent of millet and no refined sugar. They are slow-roasted and not fried and have been sweetened by a healthier alternative, jaggery. These heart-shaped puffs come in variants of Bajra & Coconut and Ragi & Chocolate, making it a delectable snacking choice.

The theme of the Gulfood exhibition, The Future of the F&B Industry, aptly resonated with the ethos of Eatopia. "At Eatopia, we are building a future of snacks devoid of any evil ingredients and high content of superfood ingredients", said Jacob George, CEO & Co-founder, Eatopia.

