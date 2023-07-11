Ebina Team presents 'Operation AMG' Film Poster to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP National Treasurer Rajesh Agarwal

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: Ebina Entertainment, a film production company, recently had the honor of meeting the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and Senior BJP Party Functionary and national treasurer Rajesh Agarwal, to discuss their upcoming film, "Operation AMG." The team was commended for their extensive research and ground-level efforts in bringing this important story to the silver screen.

Ebina Entertainment presented the official poster of "Operation AMG" to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The film is inspired by the true story of "Operation Ganga," showcasing India's courageous mission to rescue its citizens from Ukraine. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the project for its narrative highlighting the bravery of the students and India's swift action, symbolizing the spirit of the new India.

Team Ebina Entertainment team met with senior BJP Party Functionary and national treasurer Rajesh Agarwal, who praised their work on the film based on the true story of #operationganga. He appreciated their research, preparation, and factual presentation of the rescue of 16000 Indian students from Ukraine. He thanked them for highlighting India's successful operation to bring its children home despite the challenges face. As he believed that this rescue operation by the government was "Na Bhooto Na Bhavishyati"

Ebina's team met with the brave students and families affected by the Ukraine war, seeking to capture their inspiring journey. They empathetically connected with their emotions and fears, aiming to authentically portray their experiences in the movie. The team's commitment to understanding and showcasing their story reflects their dedication to creating a meaningful and impactful film. The team has recently completed its location scouting in Armenia and is preparing to commence production.

The movie boasts a talented team, with Nitu Joshi & L.P. Rai as the producers, Sunil Tiwari as the co-producer, and Dhruv Lather as the director. The screenplay is written by Sameer Arora and Prerna Dharap, with dialogue by Sanjiv Puri. Ravi Yadav serves as the cinematographer. Producer Nitu Joshi expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This film holds a special place in my heart. The overwhelming response to the first poster has been incredible". "Operation AMG" is scheduled to hit theaters on 26th January 2024, coinciding with India's Republic Day.

