Ebix Cash Partners with India Fashion Awards again

New Delhi(India), December 28: The third season of the India Fashion Awards concluded last week. The category of Iconic Change Maker of the Year was sponsored by Ebix cash. They honour and promote Indian fashion’s unsung heroes. India Fashion Awards is an initiative by Mr. Sanjay Nigam that recognises the efforts, hard work and contributions of Fashion Industry professionals. India Fashion Awards are a one-of-a-kind and treasured celebration of the Indian Fashion Industry. It not only recognises but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation, and talent of the champions of the fashion industry on a global scale. Ace fashion designers, Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons, including Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Vagish Pathak, Raghavendra Rathore, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, Vipul Goel, Vijender Singh, Ambika Pillai, Maneka Gandhi, Carol Gracias, Aparna Bahl were among the guests.

Robin Raina is an Indian-born American industrial engineer, businessman, and philanthropist. He is the chairman, president, and CEO of Ebix Group, as well as the founder of the Robin Raina Foundation. EbixCash has emerged as India’s largest end-to-end financial exchange, with a last-mile network of over 650,000 physical distribution outlets in addition to an omnichannel online digital platform. EbixCash connects front-end distribution channels with back-end technology functions in the payments, travel, insurance, and financial technology industries.

India Fashion Awards is Asia’s prestigious platform, movement, and organization that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of fashion heroes to a global audience. The organization celebrates and honours fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to newer heights. The platform aims to support Indian Fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

We are honoured to be associated with the India Fashion Awards. It’s an excellent platform for anyone involved in the fashion industry, said Robin Raina when asked about his experience of associating with the mega fashion celebration.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor