ECHO India Launches Antimicrobial Stewardship Program in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 11: ECHO India, a non-profit trust working for health system strengthening through capacity building, today launched an Antimicrobial Stewardship Program to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India. The three-year pilot will be implemented in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, engaging 400 healthcare professionals from tertiary care centres to strengthen capacity in rational antibiotic use and infection prevention. The program was inaugurated at the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) today.

Antimicrobial resistance is recognised as one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time, with the misuse and overuse of antibiotics accelerating the emergence of resistant pathogens. The program will use ECHO's proven hub-and-spoke model to mentor healthcare workers, guide clinical practice, and develop a cadre of master trainers capable of leading large-scale stewardship efforts.

The event was attended by distinguished health experts, including Maj. Gen. (Dr) Atul Kotwal, Executive Director, National Health Systems Resource Centre; Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India; Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, President, Delhi Society for Promotion of Rational Use of Drugs (DPSRUD); Dr. Nusrat Shafiq, Professor Clinical Pharmacology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Dr. Anuj Sharma, Technical Lead, World Health Organization India, along with technical experts and state health teams from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Maj. Gen. (Dr) Atul Kotwal, Executive Director, NHSRC, observed, "Antimicrobial resistance is eroding the very tools that modern medicine depends on, threatening our ability to treat even common infections. We need a response that is both immediate and sustainable. The ECHO Model has proven its ability to build capacity at scale in a cost-effective way. It is the right platform to equip our healthcare professionals with the skills and judgement to use antibiotics responsibly, strengthen clinical governance, and protect public health for future generations."

Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, President, Delhi Society for Promotion of Rational Use of Drugs, highlighted the importance of an integrated approach, noting, "Antimicrobial stewardship cannot function in isolation. It must work hand in hand with infection prevention and control, surveillance, and rational drug use policies. Only when these elements are integrated into routine practice can we create a health system resilient to the growing threat of drug resistance."

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. (Col) Kumud Rai, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, ECHO India, said, "If we are to win the fight against antimicrobial resistance, we must act now and act collectively. We are grateful to carry forth this mission with our partners in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, working alongside such proven institutions of excellence in public health. This program is a crucial step towards building stewardship capacity, and our vision is to see similar initiatives reach every part of the country so that no community is left without access to the right knowledge and practice."

The purpose of the event was to bring together national and state health leaders, technical experts, and program partners to align strategies for implementing the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. While discussions covered resistance levels, stewardship frameworks, and curricula for clinical staff, state teams shared challenges and explored mentorship models to develop trainer networks. Together, these efforts reflect a shared mission to embed sustainable stewardship practices that protect the effectiveness of antibiotics and contribute to stronger health outcomes in the years ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor