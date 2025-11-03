Echosens Opens Regional Headquarters in India, Strengthens Commitment to Liver Health Across South Asia

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Echosens, the leader in non-invasive liver diagnostics, today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters* in Mumbai, India. The new office in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will serve as the company's hub for operations across South Asia, expanding access to FibroScan® in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, The Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Echosens has been present in India for more than 15 years and has earned wide acceptance among the medical community. The establishment of the South Asia headquarters underscores the company's long-term commitment to advancing liver health in a region where metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and other chronic liver conditions are on the rise.

MASLD affects an estimated 38.6% of adults and 35.4% of children in India. Among people living with type 2 diabetes, the prevalence is as high as 70%. Lifestyle, diet, and rising rates of obesity have contributed to this growing public health challenge.

"The opening of our South Asia headquarters represents a strategic milestone for Echosens as we expand our regional presence and strengthen support for our local partners," said Dominique Legros, CEO of Echosens. "India and its neighboring countries face a growing burden of liver disease, and we are committed to equipping healthcare providers with innovative, non-invasive solutions like FibroScan to support early detection, intervention, and monitoring. By improving awareness and access to early screening, we can help curb this silent epidemic."

The Mumbai headquarters will oversee regional business operations, including sales and distribution of FibroScan® devices, distributor support, and relationship management with more than 30 local dealer partners across South Asia. The facility will also serve as a center for training and education.

"Our new regional office allows us to better serve providers, patients, pharmaceutical partners and our distributors," said Camille Manceau, Chief Commercial Officer, International Markets at Echosens. "With a strong and growing dealer network, we are well-positioned to expand access to FibroScan across South Asia and help healthcare providers address the region's significant unmet need in liver health."

Ashis Dey, Senior Sales Director at Echosens, added, "This milestone reflects Echosens' commitment to empowering healthcare providers and patients across South Asia. By being closer to our customers, we can better support clinicians with the tools and training they need to detect liver disease earlier, guide treatment decisions, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by more than 5,600 peer-reviewed publications, including nearly 220 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

*Incorporation process in progress

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor