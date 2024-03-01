e'clat Superior Announces the Launch of Clinically Proven Glutathione Face Cream: The Ultimate Brightening Complex

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 1: In a significant breakthrough in skincare technology, e'clat Superior is proud to introduce its latest innovations - the Glutathione Face Cream, marking a monumental stride in the beauty industry. Revealed by Deepank Gupta, the visionary CEO of e'clat Superior, these products are set to redefine skin health and beauty standards, offering a unique blend of powerful ingredients for unparalleled brightening and moisturizing effects.

The Power of Glutathione Enhanced with a Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Lactic Acid

The new Glutathione Face Cream is crafted with an exceptional formulation, combining Glutathione with an advanced mix of Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Alpha Arbutin, Licorice Extract, and Lactic Acid. This meticulously designed combination targets multiple skin concerns along with skin brightening, providing antioxidant protection, reducing pigmentation, and promoting a more even, radiant complexion.

Glutathione: The Cornerstone of Skincare Innovation

Deepank Gupta, in his announcement, emphasized the pivotal role of Glutathione in skincare,

"Glutathione is a master antioxidant, crucial for detoxifying the skin, delaying signs of aging, and enhancing skin luminosity. By synergizing it with other powerful ingredients like Niacinamide and Vitamin C, we've created a formula that not only protects the skin but also visibly brightens and improves its texture."

Affordability Meets Premium Quality

True to its customer-centric ethos, e'clat Superior has set an aggressive introductory offer for these groundbreaking products. The 50 gm. Face Cream at INR 495, making premium skincare accessible to a broader audience without compromising on quality.

Get it on Amazon at https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0CWH5RTSK

Availability

The Glutathione Face Cream will be available through a select network of leading dermatologists, the company's official website, and popular online platforms such as Amazon and Myntra. This strategic distribution ensures that customers across the country have easy access to these innovative skincare solutions.

e'clat Superior has consistently been at the forefront of skincare innovation, with a mission to provide high-quality, effective, and affordable beauty solutions. Guided by the vision of its CEO, Deepank Gupta, the company remains dedicated to leveraging the latest scientific advancements to create products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations.

For those seeking to elevate their skincare routine, the launch of e'clat Superior's Glutathione Face Cream represents a promising new era of beauty and wellness. Through the power of Glutathione and other active ingredients, these products promise to deliver visible results, making radiant, healthy skin more attainable than ever.

