ECMS to reduce India's import dependence for PCBs, Li-ion cells, connectors, camera-display modules

New Delhi [India], January 2 : The flagship Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) is expected to significantly increase domestic capability, resulting in reduced imports in some select components among PCBs, Li-ion cells, connectors, camera and display modules, mobile enclosures, capacitors, anode materials, and laminates (copper clad).

A total of 46 ECMS applications have been approved till now, with an investment intention of Rs 54,567 crore.

India's push to strengthen its electronics manufacturing ecosystem has received a significant boost, with a marked increase in domestic capability of critical components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), Li-ion cells, connectors, camera modules and display modules, under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

This marks a decisive step toward self-reliance in high-value electronics manufacturing and supply-chain resilience

The third tranche of approvals under ECMS was granted today. A total investment of Rs 41,863 crore has been approved, with production expected to generate Rs 2.58 lakh crore.

The approvals include the first anode material plant for Li-ion cells, a second copper-clad laminate project for PCBs, and a new aluminium extrusion facility for mobile enclosures.

These projects are expected to strengthen upstream manufacturing, reduce foreign dependency, and enhance cost competitiveness for domestic electronics producers.

In addition to import substitution, the scheme is enabling export capability in high-precision mobile enclosures, positioning India as a global manufacturing hub for smartphones and IT hardware components.

The approvals span 22 projects across eight states that include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

PCBs account for the highest number of approved projects - 9 applications of the total 22.

In mid-November, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology approved 17 additional proposals under the second tranche of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). These approved projects span the country, with a total investment of Rs 7,172 crore and a cumulative projected production of Rs 65,111 crore.

The ECMS programme aims to develop strong manufacturing capacity and capabilities and integrate Indian companies with Global Value Chains (GVCs).

In November, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that ECMS is unlocking the next phase of value chain integration, from devices to components and sub-assemblies, ensuring India's electronics sector reaches USD 500 billion in manufacturing value by 2030-31.

The Union Cabinet on March 28, 2025, approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with a funding of Rs 22,919 crore to make India Atmanirbhar in the electronics supply chain.

The first tranche of seven projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The scheme has received a wonderful response from both domestic and global companies. 249 applications have been received in the first phase. These represent Rs 1.15 lakh crore investment, Rs 10.34 lakh crore production.

