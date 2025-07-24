Eco Recycling Announces Strategic Leadership Milestones

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Eco Recycling Limited (BSE: ECORECO), India's pioneering and leading professional e-waste management company, announced two significant leadership developments that reinforce its strategic positioning and global integration.

CMD B. K. Soni Joins SERI's Global Advisory Panel

Ecoreco is proud to announce that Mr. B. K. Soni, Chairman & Managing Director, has been appointed to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI)the esteemed global body that oversees the R2 Certification, one of the world's leading standards for responsible recycling of electronic waste.

This prestigious appointment reflects the international recognition of Mr. Soni's pioneering role in the Indian e-waste management industry. With over two decades of leadership at the helm of Ecoreco, Mr. Soni has been a driving force in building a compliant, transparent, and technology-led recycling ecosystem in India. Under his leadership, Ecoreco became one of the first companies in India to achieve R2v3 Certification and is also a proud member of TERRA, reinforcing its commitment to global best practices.

Beyond corporate leadership, Mr. Soni is also an influential voice in shaping industry standards and public policy. He serves as a Director on the Board of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) and is actively involved in advocacy efforts that promote circular economy principles, informal sector integration, and environmental sustainability. His inclusion in SERI's Technical Advisory Committee will allow India's on-ground insights and challenges to be represented at a global level.

It also opens a channel for Ecoreco to influence and align with evolving global norms, technologies, and compliance frameworksthereby further enhancing its leadership in sustainable electronics recycling.

Dr. Sandip Chatterjee Appointed as Independent Director

Ecoreco is also delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sandip Chatterjee as an Independent Director, effective July 19, 2025. Dr. Chatterjee is a globally respected expert in e-waste policy, circular electronics, and sustainability innovation. With a distinguished career spanning 35+ years, including senior roles at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), he has played a key role in shaping India's national e-waste strategies. He is also an academic contributor, author, and advisor to international platforms including NITI Aayog and SERI-USA.

Other Key Highlights

- Set up 22+ Centres of Excellence in emerging tech like e-waste, graphene, and 3D printing.

- Authored global reference books on e-waste and circular economy.

- Taught e-waste policy and sustainability at IIT Hyderabad and IIT Mandi.

- Received the President's Award in 2013 for innovation in e-waste management.

- Led integration of informal recyclers into formal systems through training and technology.

- Proposed the Recycling Linked Incentive (RLI) scheme to promote responsible recycling.

Commenting on the recent development, Mr. B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, "It is an honour to be invited to join the Technical Advisory Committee of SERI. This opportunity not only acknowledges the work Ecoreco has done in the field of responsible e-waste recycling but also provides a global platform to share India's evolving best practices with the world. Over the years, we have worked relentlessly to bring structure, compliance, and innovation to India's electronics recycling ecosystem. Being part of SERI's advisory body allows me to contribute to shaping international standards that promote environmental responsibility and ethical recycling.

As the industry moves toward a more circular and inclusive economy, it becomes essential for global frameworks to integrate ground-level realities from emerging economies like India. I look forward to contributing insights from India's unique journeywhere informal sector integration, digital traceability, and EPR are reshaping the landscape.

We are also pleased to welcome Dr. Sandip Chatterjee to the Board of Eco Recycling. His deep expertise in e-waste policy and sustainable innovation will be invaluable as we strengthen our governance and expand our strategic vision. At Ecoreco, we remain committed to setting benchmarks that are not only operationally sound but also globally respected."

