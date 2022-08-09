eCommerce company EMGA launches bluetooth-enabled smart music lamps

eCommerce company EMGA, headquartered in Delhi, India is now spreading its horizons into innovative consumer electronic products and lifestyle products. Catering to this industry they are all set to launch two of their new products that are, the EMGA 4-in-1 Music Lamp with Wireless Charger and the EMGA 3-in-1 Music Lamp with Wireless Charger. The mission behind launching these products is to provide more efficiency in less price. These Music lamps by EMGA are well equipped with additional features so that the consumers get diverse elements in one place.

The EMGA 4-in-1 Music Lamp with Wireless Charger and the EMGA 3-in-1 Music Lamp with Wireless Charger is multipurpose lamps designed in a modern way. The 4-in-1 Music Lamp which is set at a price of INR 5,999 comes with a 4-in-1 touch lamp, a Portable Bluetooth speaker, a digital clock with an alarm feature, and a wireless charger. On the other hand, the 3-in-1 Music Lamp that costs INR 4,999 is incorporated with three Moonlight dimmable LEDs, a Bluetooth speaker, and a wireless charger. Bluetooth speakers in both devices are compatible with Android and IOS systems; they even have a fast-charging feature. Additionally, these gadgets come with a smart chip and a built-in USB portal. Besides that, they come with a warranty for a period of 12 months from the date of purchase.

Talking about the new launch the founder of EMGA shares, "We at EMGA strive to provide comfort with affordability, hence, we incepted the idea of launching the multi-purpose lamp. The lamps are equipped with LED lights that are not harsh on the eyes and are also bright enough for bedtime reading. We gave customers the provision to set lighting according to their mood while they grove on their favourite songs that they can play on the 5.0 Bluetooth speakers. These lamps are perfect for personal use and can even be used for gifting purposes this festive season. "

The company EMGA was initially catering to the IT sector but with changing times they got into the consumer electronics sector. On their platform, they have a huge selection of high-quality, reasonably priced goods. They aspire to bring products with cutting-edge technology that holds value for money, therefore, they deliver products whose quality lasts. Additionally, EMGA's goal is to dominate the cross-channel lifestyle market in India. To make the shopping experience a hassle-free one for their clients they have customer executives who provide 24*7 support. Additionally, they provide free delivery on orders above INR 1000 and have a 100% secured online payment gateway.

