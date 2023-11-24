ED arrests ex-president of Kandala Service Co-op Bank, son in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], November 24 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested N Bhasurangan, former President of Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, Kandala, Maranalloor, Trivandrum, Kerala, and his son Akhiljith JB under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The arrests were made in connection with an ongoing investigation in a money laundering case of fraud that allegedly occurred at Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, the central enforcement agency posted on X.

