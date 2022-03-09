ED attaches properties worth Rs 47 lakh in Patliputra Builders money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday it has attached movable property worth Rs 46.85 lakh in the form of Fixed Deposit, belonging to Anil Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Patliputra Builders Limited, in a money laundering case.

On October 29, 2021, the ED had also attached Anil Kumar Singh's property worth Rs 2.62 crore in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR and charge-sheet filed by (i) Kotwali PS Patna & (ii) Alamganj P.S Patna, under various sections of IPC, 1860.

During the course of investigation, other FIRs/Charge sheets from LEAs/EOU/P.S., filed against Anil Kumar Singh, MD M/s Patliputra Builders Limited, Patna have been procured to strengthen the ongoing investigation being carried out under, the ED said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor