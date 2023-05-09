ED has not attached any property belonging to him, claims are completely wrong: MLA Devendra Yadav

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 : Claiming the statement issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) regarding the attachment of immovable properties as completely incorrect, Bhilai Nagar MLA Devendra Yadav on Tuesday stated that ED officials have not attached any kind of property belonging to him.

"The information related to the attachment of my property given in the release issued by ED is completely wrong. The central agency has not attached any kind of property belonging to him," said MLA Devendra Yadav, while speaking to media persons on Tuesday in Durg.

Even the action taken by the agency earlier was politically motivated, alleged MLA Yadav, elaborating that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hatched a conspiracy to tarnish his political image.

"Nothing was found during the ED action and now, the agency has issued a press release claiming attachment of my property. The claim is completely wrong," stated Yadav.

Notably, ED in a statement claimed that it has provisionally attached 90 immovable properties, luxurious vehicles, jewellery and cash worth Rs 51.40 crore which belong to IAS Ranu Sahu, Suryakant Tiwari, MLA Devender Yadav, MLA Chandradev Prasad Rai, and others, in the coal levy extortion scam in Chhattisgarh.

