ED seizes Rs 1 crore cash during raids in crypto scam

New Delhi [India], August 4 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED)'s Srinagar unit conducted searches at six locations in Leh, Jammu, and Sonipat (Haryana) in connection with a cryptocurrency scam and seized Rs 1 crore cash along with incriminating documents and property records.

According to the ED, the searches were conducted earlier this week in a money laundering case against one AR Mir and "others".

The case relates to the alleged cheating of innocent people by falsely influencing them to invest in a fake cryptocurrency named 'Emollient Coin', the ED said in a post on X on Sunday.

During the search operations dated August 2, various incriminating documents, property documents, digital devices and Rs 1 crore cash were recovered and seized, it added.

