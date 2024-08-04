ED seizes Rs 1 crore cash during raids in crypto scam
By ANI | Published: August 4, 2024 01:35 PM2024-08-04T13:35:01+5:302024-08-04T13:35:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], August 4 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED)'s Srinagar unit conducted searches at six locations in Leh, Jammu, and Sonipat (Haryana) in connection with a cryptocurrency scam and seized Rs 1 crore cash along with incriminating documents and property records.
According to the ED, the searches were conducted earlier this week in a money laundering case against one AR Mir and "others".
The case relates to the alleged cheating of innocent people by falsely influencing them to invest in a fake cryptocurrency named 'Emollient Coin', the ED said in a post on X on Sunday.
During the search operations dated August 2, various incriminating documents, property documents, digital devices and Rs 1 crore cash were recovered and seized, it added.
