Edify School Celebrates Inspiring Young Minds with Extraordinary Elite World Record Feats

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Edify School, Kanakapura Main Road, managed by the esteemed VVN Trust, witnessed an extraordinary celebration of student excellence. A dynamic group of young achievers, each equipped with exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and focused determination, came together to script their names into global record history. As the institution proudly marked 14 years of academic distinction, it hosted the "Edify World Records Festival 2025" from September 26 to 28, featuring an impressive lineup of 3 Team World Record attempts and 28 Individual World Record attempts, a testament to the school's enduring commitment to nurturing excellence and limitless potential. The Citation Ceremony on these accomplishments were held very recently and it was Certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records, this achievement makes Edify the first school in Karnataka to accomplish 31 records.

B.S. Arun Kumar, Secretary General; Dr. Manandi Suresh, Chairman; and Principal Ms. Shashikala Bai addressed the Press Conference in Bangalore on recently sharing insights on the festival and celebrating students' remarkable dedication and accomplishment as follows:

The school has added a remarkable chapter to its legacy by securing three major team world records. The school set a landmark record for the Most Authors Contributing Maximum Fictional Short Stories to a Single Book, featuring 322 student authors and 641 stories. It also achieved the record for the Most STEAM-Based Projects Simultaneously Exhibited and Presented by a Team, showcasing 1,398 innovative projects by 704 participants.

In another standout accomplishment, Edify School registered the record for the Most Participants in a Book Review Relay in 12 Hours, with 365 enthusiastic readers. These achievements reflect the school's unwavering focus on creativity, innovation, and holistic learning.

Among the standout 28 Individual Records accomplishments, Grade IV student Advik Yambalada opened the stage with remarkable determination, delivering the Longest Public Speaking Marathon that lasted an astounding 14 hours, 2 minutes, and 11 seconds. His endurance and eloquence set a powerful tone for the event. The celebration of talent continued with Grade VIII's Rithwik Agarwal, who showcased extraordinary passion for music by performing the Longest Guitar Concert, sustaining his performance for an incredible 15 hours and 31 minutes and Niyathi Sarpangala of Grade V, who delivered a 14-hour Keyboard Concert. Creativity soared as Sai Sannidhi S of Grade IV authored 101 fiction stories, earning the record for Youngest to Publish a Fiction Book with Most Short Stories.

Scientific brilliance was on display when Hemanth R. of Grade VI presented 53 space-based STEM projects in 4 hours, with 48 qualifying under world record norms. Purvish Sai Chintamaneni of Grade VII demonstrated 390 science concepts in 30 minutes, while Sakshi Shetty of Grade VI surpassed that with 424 mathematical concepts in the same timeframe. Robotics was celebrated through Habib Aahil of Grade VI, who assembled 36 semi-functional models in 6 hours, Shriyan Karthik of Grade VIII with 66 models in 8 hours, and Sharabh Shahi of Grade II with 30 models in 3 hours.

Sports and endurance records added to the glory. Gaurav Sanath Gowda of Grade VI achieved 731 shotput throws in 30 minutes, while Jashwanth Anand of Grade VI executed 204 consecutive high roundhouse kicks in 3 minutes. Mental agility was proven by Rakkshithaa Vijay of Grade III solving 310 abacus problems in 20 minutes, Aadhya S. of Grade III solving 414 three-digit additions in 30 minutes, Dhruva TejoRam Pallekonda of Grade III solving 779 single-digit additions in 30 minutes, and Shikhar Chandra P. of Grade III solving 314 two-digit problems in 30 minutes.

Artistic stamina was exemplified by Aarabhi R. Bharadwaj of Grade IX, who completed a 14-hour, 9-minute Mandala Art Marathon. Tenith D.P. of Grade II completed 195 dot-to-dot drawings in 2 hours, while Aarnavi Gowda K.S. of Mont II achieved 109 in just 1 hour. Rashmika Vinay K. Gowda of Grade III completed 40 pencil shades in 2 hours, and Grade VII's Shlok Mathur created a magnificent 27 sq. m origami mosaic tribute to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Language and cultural excellence were highlighted by Kushagra Parial of Grade II, who spelled 839 words in 30 minutes, and Brinda Kornipalli S. of Grade VII, who recited 145 shlokas in 20 minutes. Reading and comprehension were championed by Samara Yumn Basha of Grade V, reviewing 100 books in 4 hours. Wellness was promoted by Shivam Mathur of Grade IV, performing 59 yogasanas on a chair in 20 minutes.

Early learners also shone brightly. Devaiah Munjandira Ganapathy of Pre-Mont recalled 578 facts in 20 minutes, while Tejansh G. of Mont II identified 220 digital images of fruits and vegetables in 3 minutes.

Edify School's Rising Stars embody creativity, resilience, and brilliance, etching 31 world records, inspiring generations, and reaffirming the institution's legacy of nurturing limitless potential, innovation, and holistic excellence in education.

