EDM and Music Festivals are the new trends

With various music releases in his kitty, DJ and music producer Van Moon has seen his popularity soar.

EDM comprises an array of techno-electronic music, which is more popular in music fests, clubs, and rave parties.

In recent years, it has managed to attract a huge number of music lovers, and it is still spreading its wings.

The Indian music industry has also caught up with this trend. The DJs of this genre are the mainstay of many music events and festivals. The early adopters of this category have already tasted success, which others can only dream of.

Music festivals and rave parties have been organized in major cities in India for around a decade. Now, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have also shown keen interest in music festivals with commercial, hip-hop, and disco music, but they have yet to see significant events being conducted in the region.

For their next fest, Van Moon has lined up one of his best exponents. His love for commercial and electronic music is evident in his performances. EDM, at times, has been accused of being a cacophony of techno sounds.

This myth is dispelled as one hears Van Moon working on his magic. His acoustically driven music has an emotional touch that can be hardly missed. Though he is a fan of aggressive and hard rock artists like Marshmallow and DJ Snake, he ensures that his performances have a sort of classical base.

The pressure on musicians and artists can be daunting when they are judged, criticized, or treated harshly on stage. The advent of social media has further exacerbated this plight. Most of the time, artists get affected by this, and most of the time it hampers their music. True connoisseurs of EDM crave to listen to the original artists who are unfaltering in their style.

Regular fests attendees assert they would like to experience consistent and stable performances. Dark phases in a musician's past make them immune to the various vagaries of the fast music industry, which often makes one lose their way. Good DJs are focused on the way they want clubgoers to groove to their music. It is fascinating to hear Van Moon as he jumps from one tune to another. As one listens to his tracks, one gets mesmerized by the range of creativity he showcases.

Due to his artistic skills, Van Moon has been part of a huge assemblage of music festivals like Supersonic, Sunburn, and the Enchanted Valley Carnival. If one is lucky, one can catch him soon performing in Hyderabad, Mandi, Chandigarh, and Patiala, where his performances are lined up. Van Moon can make his mark stronger if he continues to deliver his raw and uncut talent via his music.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor