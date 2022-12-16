Edology partners with KPMG India - introduces a 10-month Futuristic Course in Technology Management

Edology, a leading Ed-tech company providing industry-powered global education today announced a to introduce a course in technology management with a specialization in Data Science or Big Data and Cloud domain.

The course would combine robust academics with extensive industry exposure and real-life projects to provide students with the required hands-on experience. This course is perfect for working professionals who wish to work at the intersection of technology and management for accelerated career growth.

The course structure has been designed by KPMG keeping in mind the following. Curriculum is entirely aligned with industry needs i.e., includes the latest case studies, and industry tools. Learners get the chance to work on a real-life capstone project which must be completed under 1-1 guidance from KPMG mentors.

The course offers learners placement mentorship i.e., career counselling, personal growth mapping, and placement workshops. Weekend LIVE sessions, along with recorded lectures for self-paced learning, ensure that learners have a lot of flexibility. On course completion, the techno-managers will be part of an exclusive group of alumni which opens a lot of room for networking and career-related conversations.

, has co-designed this course with the help of diverse industry practitioners, IVY league faculties, and thought leaders. The course will cater to working professionals and students holding a UG degree and will be hybrid in nature within person immersion sessions. It also entails a Capstone project towards the end of the course, which would provide students an opportunity to apply their learning in practical scenarios. Through this 10-month course which pans out into four modules, the aim is to provide students with an unmatched learning experience and an opportunity to gain from experts in the field of digital transformation and strategy, management. The four modules include subjects like new-age tech ecosystems, building entrepreneurial mindset, cloud and data engineering, and application of AI and ML in business amongst others.

Commenting on the partnership and launch of the new programme, Sumanth Palepu, Senior Director and Business Head at Edology said, "At Edology our core focus is our students, and our aim is to provide them with courses that can help them excel in their careers. Identifying the importance of industry exposure in the professional world today, we collaborated with KPMG which will prepare students for future job roles by providing them with hands-on practical exposure and learning. The course will enable learners to enhance their attitudes, abilities, and tools, to become techno-managers of tomorrow who can create, drive, and manage change and become future leaders in their fields."

"We are excited to collaborate with Edology to jointly deliver the Technology Management Program. The program is aimed at developing industry relevant skills among future professionals in a dynamically changing business world of business and technology," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, National Leader, Education and Skill Development, KPMG in India.

"Additionally, students will also get an opportunity to connect with peers and learners from across all batches by joining common social media groups which are leveraged by participants to reach out to the cohort for job referrals, professional advice and more," said Abhishek Jindal, Senior Product Manager, Edology.

that provides industry-powered global education and certifications to students and professionals across the world. Edology is a leading global Ed-tech company providing online education that is futuristic and transformative to meet the dynamic needs of organizations and equip individuals with relevant skills for their continuous career growth. All the programs of Edology are built with the objective of providing its learners career enhancement and strong CV credentials, along with a quality learning experience.

The courses offered by Edology include Certification in AI & Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Analytics, PGP in International Business, PGP in Renewable Energy Management, PGP in Oil & Gas Management among others.

These offerings are done through hands-on industry projects, interactive live classes, global peer-to-peer learning, and other facilities. Some of the new additions include courses like PGP in Data Science and AI & ML in partnership with industry leaders like IBM and KPMG to deliver a 10-month futuristic course in Technology Management.

