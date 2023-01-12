Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Launches its Second Learning App Toondemy

India's leading early learning edtech startup Creative Galileo has announced the launch of Toondemy - an educational learning app for kids aged 3-10 years. The app offers comprehensive learning journeys in line with CBSE, NEP and NCERT syllabi to build strong foundational concepts and cognitive capabilities, learn phonics, and develop critical 21st-century skills.

Designed by experts, the company has brought together leading Indian and international kids' characters on one platform to deliver outcome-based compelling learning modules through rich animated videos and interactive games to practice follow-on modules.

The app offers both digital and physical features. To reinforce concepts and for a hands-on learning experience, the company will provide kids with a kit of personalized worksheets and books as part of its subscription model. Parents can monitor their children's progress and plan their learning journey.

Speaking on the announcement, Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Founder of Creative Galileo, said, "With Toondemy, we are creating a phygital ecosystem for children where they get the best of digital and physical learning. While our digitised content mapped to the school syllabus will offer the best digital learning, our practice worksheets further strengthen children's concepts. We soon plan to introduce Toondemy Academy - a collaboration with schools to share, develop and implement modules to enhance and help reduce learning gaps."

Toondemy is Creative Galileo's second launch after the success of Little Singham - Kids Early Learn App, with ~ 1 Crore downloads. It is also the only kids' learning app to breach the coveted top 20 apps in the education category across all age groups on the Play Store, India.

Established in 2020, Creative Galileo, to date, has raised $10 Million from leading VCs in India and Southeast Asia.

