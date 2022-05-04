EdTech Startup Mindler raises USD 200K in Pre-Series a Round through Edupreneur Village

Mindler, leading EdTech platform for career guidance and planning, has raised its Pre-Series A round of USD 1.5 million from investor groups associated with Edupreneur Village, Ecosystem Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, and Chennai Angels.

Edupreneur Village has invested $200K through its partner nVentures, a Singapore based VC Fund.

Edupreneur Village (part of Sri Aurobindo Society) is India's largest EdTech ecosystem nurturing Education Startups across India, by providing them Acceleration Support, Consumer Access and Investment. Sri Aurobindo Society is 62-year-old organization, with 300+ centers across the world and has MOUs with 31 State Governments for education reform. Edupreneur Village aims to harness cutting edge EdTech innovation from India and the world, in order to enable adoption at the grass-roots and thereby education transformation in a scalable and sustainable manner.

Founded in July 2015 by Prateek Bhargava, Mindler is a Delhi based Company which provides AI based tech-enabled career assessment, planning and guidance for students and aims to empower all stakeholders in the student career decision-making journey. Apart from a comprehensive career guidance platform for students, Mindler also offers a SaaS platform for Educators and EdTech partners to create their own career guidance ecosystem.

Sambhrant Sharma, Director-Education and Member-Executive, Sri Aurobindo Society, laid down an exciting vision for this association, "Mindler's tech-enabled low-cost career guidance platform can provide much-needed career aspiration to 250mn K-12 children across India at a very young age, thereby creating an opportunity to lift countless families out of low-level exposure-achievement equilibrium. Sri Aurobindo Society can enable last mile adoption for Mindler, since we work with 31 State Governments across India and have multiple education programmes like Edupreneur Village."

Commenting on the investment, Ashok Verma, Founding Partner & CEO - nVentures, added "We are very excited to make our 1st investment in Education in India through Edupreneur Village. The platform approach of Edupreneur Village to provide consumer access to its Startups increases the odds of success for any investee company."

"We at Mindler are focusing on both the demand and supply side of the career guidance landscape and thus creating a sustainable model for long-term client engagement and retention. We are driving a movement to enable students to take a scientific approach towards career decision-making. With Edupreneur Village and nVentures on board, we are confident of reaching every grass-root student, something which is now possible for us through Sri Aurobindo Society's vast education network."

"Mindler is 2nd investment through Edupreneur Village ecosystem. The 1st such investment in Scholr (an AI enabled education doubt resolution App) was acquired by Byju's last year, establishing success of the platform-based consumer access to investee and partnering Education companies. The platform engages students through a variety of services like micro-scholarships, learning assessments and education content," says, Nitin Bhalla who manages Edupreneur Village.

