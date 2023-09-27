Educart Provides India’s First Lowest Cost Book for CBSE Class 10 Students

Market Creators

New Delhi [India], September 27: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams are a pivotal moment in every Indian student's academic journey. They serve as the stepping stone to higher education and career prospects. The pressure to perform is immense, but so are the financial constraints that many students face.

CBSE Students sometimes are being restricted by expensive ed-tech/coaching resources to score well in Board Exams. CBSE is doing a wonderful job in providing useful study material for free on their official website.

However, when it comes to targeted study, students need a structured approach and comprehensive content on a chapter level to satiate their desire for extensive practice. The traditional reference books like Question Banks and those from renowned authors like RD Sharma, RS Aggarwal etc come at a very high cost (upwards of Rs650 per book), which a lot of students sometimes cannot afford. No doubt those renowned authors' books are highly valuable and widely purchased. This pursuit of academic excellence often encounters a formidable hurdle – the high cost of study materials / books.

In a nation where millions of students aspire to excel in CBSE board exams, affordability becomes a critical concern.

To address this challenge, Educart undertook a mission to provide students with affordable yet high-quality books. The goal was to provide a resource material that is extremely low-cost yet covers all important Past Year, Competency and NCERT Questions with detailed explanations of each. The outcome of their dedicated efforts is the groundbreaking "Educart One Shot Series"

These exceptional books offer students a comprehensive Chapter-wise resource material to excel in their Class 10 CBSE board exams, all at an unprecedented price of Rs 299 (post discount). This price point disrupts the conventional education landscape where similar resources often cost upwards of Rs 600.

Educart has curated a book tailored to meet the basic student requirement of one single resource book that covers all types/difficulties of chapterwise questions as per latest CBSE pattern. This will help any student to be able to practice the best questions that they normally see in any reference book and cbse sources, and prepare a strong foundation for their boards. The picture below depicts the key features of Educart One Shot Books.

This newly launched One Shot Books stand as a testament to Educart's commitment to education that transcends profit margins. It is a pledge to empower every student, equipping them with the tools they need to excel and realize their aspirations. As the Class 10 CBSE board exams approach, Educart's One Shot Books offers students the means to fulfill their dreams without the burden of exorbitant costs. The "One Shot Series" is more than just a book; it is a tried and tested promise by Educart of a brighter future for students across the nation.

NOTE: Educart is part of Agrawal Group of Publications. It is one of the leading brands in CBSE Exams preparation today. Every 1 in 5 student studies from Educart resource material (books, videos, pdf content) in some form today. Lacs of teachers recommend Educart books to students all over India for better practice of Board Exams. Educart is a proud supporter of CBSE and its great work in shaping the future of education.

