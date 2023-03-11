EDUCATING THE MARKET Initiative by Yield 4 Finance (Y4F)

Yield 4 Finance is your most trusted trade finance training partner in India, UAE, UK, Spain, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda. Our group feel obliged to announce that we are providing courses for the whole market for free and all to understand how trade finance guarantee works and what is more suitable for your transaction. Though SANJEEV CHADHA (Chairman of Yield 4 Finance), his main aim is to educate each and every one about trade finance in the business. Though our main motto is to make people aware in an interesting way.

Panchkula (India), March 11: Yield 4 Finance is your most trusted trade finance training partner in India, UAE, UK, Spain, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda. Our group feel obliged to announce that we are providing courses for the whole market for free and all to understand how trade finance guarantee works and what is more suitable for your transaction. Though SANJEEV CHADHA (Chairman of Yield 4 Finance), his main aim is to educate each and every one about trade finance in the business. Though our main motto is to make people aware in an interesting way.

Currently no one is aware of the importance of it and how it actually works. Though in a brief, trade finance guarantees to protect the importers and exporters from counterparty risks and exposure of it and how it can be covered with different type of guarantees and payment methods. Not only this, our concern is also that people won’t fall under the scams and understand how to be more careful if they are dealing in similar kind of business or transactions on daily basis.

Though it’s an easy task to enroll because it is for FREE.

Just 4 hassle free steps to register to our platform by the name of YIELD 4 LEARNING, and there you are.

Talking about our courses. There are three main popular courses which Y4F is providing :

– Bank Guarantee

– Documentary credit

– Standby letter of credit

Now let us just give you a brief about these courses:

1) Bank Guarantee – When a bank is taking the undertaking on behalf of individual or corporate for the performance or payment obligation to beneficiary of the guarantee

2) Documentary credit – Documentary credit which is also called letter of credit it is a conditional payment method between buyer and seller where the buyers bank gives a guarantee on behalf of buyer to seller for the payment to obtain the shipping documents under which trade is done but, on the condition, that all terms are met mentioned in the credit.

3) Standby letter of credit – Standby letter of credit is an undertaking from issuing bank/issuer to pay beneficiary on behalf of applicant in case of default (failed to pay as promised) from the applicant.

This initiative is taken by group management and by below team members:

JAVELA MACALAD (Vice president)

ANNA PERELLO (General manager)

LIANNA CRUZ (General manager)

And of course Chairman, Mr Sanjeev Chadha

These courses have helped so many bankers from around the globe also to be more educative about the trade finance and how they can guide there clients better. And help importers and exporters to be more aware, how to protect themselves in the transaction.

We want people to be aware of this market as much as possible, so we want everyone to click on the link given below of site, and take these courses for FREE:

www.yield4learning.co.uk

Do take the courses today and share your feedback to us.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor