Edverse widens its realm in elevating virtual interactions with new feature - 'Domes' for enhanced privacy and realistic audio

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 12 (/NewsVoir): Edverse, a leading provider of metaverse with diverse virtual environments for remote business, education, and gatherings, is excited to announce the launch of its newest feature called Domes. This addition expands Edverse's presence in the metaverse space, enhancing the overall employee experience and facilitating upskilling. Domes revolutionize the audio experience in virtual breakout rooms, improving privacy and providing value for Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), corporates, and institutions seeking secure remote collaboration for their teams.

'Domes' offers users a more immersive and realistic audio experience, enabling natural and spontaneous communication. With Domes, participants can move to different breakout rooms where only the audio from that specific dome is audible to the participants within that particular Dome.

YT video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDTLYzGTgbk

"We believe that our new feature, Domes, will revolutionize remote collaboration and communication," said Yuvraj Krishnan Sharma, Co-founder and CTO of Edverse. "Our virtual environment fosters better interactions amongst the users that give them a feeling of being together while ensuring security and privacy. Whether they're hosting a virtual event or working remotely with colleagues, Edverse's platform provides a range of features that help them connect, collaborate, and communicate more engagingly and interactively."

Edverse prioritizes providing users with an engaging and interactive metaverse experience. The platform allows users to create customizable avatars to express themselves in virtual worlds. Avatars can be personalized with customizable clothes, hair, skin tone, and more, promoting personal identity and inclusivity.

In addition to customizable avatars, Edverse offers tools like whiteboards and media players that facilitate seamless collaboration and information sharing. The platform is highly scalable, accommodating a large number of users for virtual events, conferences, classrooms, training, and on-boarding.

Edverse's infrastructure emphasizes security, with advanced encryption and privacy features to safeguard user data. The platform's purpose-built software integrates with existing IT environments, simplifying collaboration and communication in the virtual world. Edverse is compatible with popular apps, tools, and formats, allowing users to work on documents and watch videos as they would in the physical world.

The platform also provides real-life presentation tools for engaging interactions, allowing users to present slide decks, PDFs, sticky notes, use laser pointers, and play videos and live streams during internal interactions or online events.

Virtual environments offer a sense of control, autonomy, and ownership over one's space, immersing users in a virtual setting. Edverse has already made a significant impact in the metaverse community, and the addition of the Domes feature further solidifies its position as a leader in virtual collaboration and communication. The platform's commitment to innovation and user experience will undoubtedly drive its future success.

Co-founded by Gautam Arjun, Yuvraj Krishan Sharma and Alok Patni, Edverse offers digital cosmos of interconnected and tech-actuated learning. The company is focused on enabling learners to enhance their education through immersive tech and can hyper-personalize their learning journey. The platform functions on the '4E' corollary framework of Engage, Enrich, Empower, and Excel. The pillars of Edverse are Learners, Educators, Creators, and Promoters. Founded in 2022, Edverse has a first-mover advantage by being the first Metaverse in education.

Edverse is brought to you by a seasoned team comprising doyens from the domain of education, gaming, 3D modelling and visualization. Over the last several years, the team has successfully built some of the fastest-selling Ed-Tech products in the education domain. Furthermore, Edverse is led by the team and is the sole AR module provider from India, trusted and partnered with Google. As a result, Edverse already has the largest repository of 3D & 2D asset libraries and AR/VR modules.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor