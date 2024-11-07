EEPC India's target to achieve USd 300 bn exports by 2030 represents courage and conviction of new India: Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, commended EEPC India's target to reach USD 300 billion in engineering exports by 2030, calling it a bold testament to the "courage and conviction of new India."

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, speaking at the launch of EEPC India's 70th-anniversary celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday, Goyal highlighted the crucial role of the engineering sector in realizing India's vision of Viksit Bharat and emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to streamline regulations, promote ease of doing business, and support sustainable, high-quality manufacturing.

He encouraged the industry to contribute towards sustainable growth, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Zero Defect, Zero Effect" mantra, which emphasizes quality and environmental responsibility.

Goyal commended EEPC India's goal of reaching USD 300 billion in engineering exports by 2030, calling it a testament to the bold vision and determination of a "new India."

He acknowledged the council's contributions to various sectors, including mobility, capital goods, and steel, stating that EEPC India has been integral to building national capabilities in engineering.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, also attended the event, highlighting the importance of EEPC India's role in boosting India's global standing in engineering exports.

EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the council's continued commitment to expanding India's engineering sector internationally.

He spoke about the organization's efforts to foster favorable policies, enhance innovation, and help members navigate global markets.

Shri Garodia noted the impact of government initiatives like Bharat Mobility, the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), and Indian Engineering Exhibitions (INDEE) in enhancing India's export capabilities.

He highlighted that these initiatives ensure Indian engineering products meet high global standards, contributing to the USD 109 billion export milestone achieved by the sector in FY24.

Reflecting on EEPC India's journey from a membership of 40 in 1955 to over 9,500 in 2024, Garodia underscored the council's role in supporting the growth of India's manufacturing and export industries across diverse sectors, including automotive, electronics, and medical devices.

He reaffirmed the council's commitment to strengthening India's global engineering presence and driving sustainable, high-quality growth.

