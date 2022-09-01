Effluent management is the key focus at the Ahmedabad preview of IFAT India 2022

Ahmedabad, September 01, 2022: After the successful show previews in Delhi and Bengaluru, the third show preview for IFAT India 2022 was held in at Ahmedabad on 26th August 2022. IFAT India 2022 will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, on 28-30 September 2022.IFAT India is a one-of-its-kind trade fair that provides an international platform to exchange ideas and showcase technologies and solutions for environmental challenges.

Polluted water bodies like lakes and rivers are a major problem across India. The wastewater management issue is particularly evident in the drought-prone industrial state of Gujarat. Multiple efforts over the years have not stemmed widespread discharge of untreated effluents, which has reduced the biodiversity and regenerative capacity of its water bodies. Gujarat’s water pollution levels are significantly higher than the national average, thus reducing the water quality of rivers, lakes, creeks, and coastal areas outside the specified industrial clusters.

A challenge of this scale and magnitude needs cooperation of all stakeholders from the public and private sector, especially pertaining to application of technology and investments in globally competitive environment management solutions. IFAT India 2022 will provide a common platform to exchange ideas, showcase technologies, and forge networks for potential solutions to India’s environmental challenges.

The theme of IFAT India 2022 show preview in Ahmedabad was ‘Emerging Technologies in Water and Waste Management’ where many high-profile speakers emphasized on wastewater treatment and reuse policies. The high-powered panel at this show preview featured Shailesh Patwari, former President, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr Mukesh B Joshi, former Chief GM, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), Government of Gujarat;R M Patel, Gujarat Water Resource Development Corporation and Additional Secretary, Government of Gujarat; Shrenik Merchant, Secretary, Gujarat Dye Manufacturers Association,and MD, Ankit Pigments Ltd; Dinesh Yadav, Director & CEO, Arvind Envisol; and Sanjeev Srivastav, CMD, Aktion Consultancy. The vibrant panel discussion was moderated by Prof Dr-Ing Anupam Kumar Singh, Professor, Adani Institute of Infrastructure Engineering, Ahmedabad.

Mr Shailesh Patwari, former President Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “Water is a scarce water and continued scarcity will lead to third world war. 1200 MLD untreated sewage is being drained in Sabarmati river. This effluent can be easily treated and nearly 98% can be used for industrial purpose or agriculture. Industrial symbiosis is to be encouraged, one unit waste can be used as raw material for other units. This will reduce dumping of hazardous waste on land. Segregation of waste at source is the best method to handle waste. At IFAT India 2022, industry stakeholders, NGO’s and state government will come under roof and will bring out solutions to overcome mismanagement which results in pollution.”

Addressing the opportunities in this sector, Dr Mukesh B Joshi said, “Use of treated wastewater for industrial processing is important for Gujarat’s future development. It is indeed a challenge but a great opportunity too. Trade fairs like IFAT India are a great place to discover innovative technologies, thus empowering existing stakeholders and opening new opportunities for startups.”

Emphasizing on the importance of sustainable use of water, Prof Dr-Ing Anupam Kumar Singhsaid, “Gujarat has shown impressive industrial growth but has been accompanied by large scale pollution. Reusing wastewater can play an important role in maintaining sustainable use of our water resources. Though the government has multiple policies for wastewater treatment and reuse, implementation of these policies will need the combined efforts of civil society and the private sector. IFAT India is contributing significantly to the fight against water crisis and environmental pollution.”

Elaborating on the role of technology and the costs involved, Dinesh Yadav said, “Capital and operational costs play a major role in enabling environmental compliance. Hence, technology advancements for treating and recycling water is extremely critical. Water management and water recycling methodology is the way forward for conserving this critical natural resource. We are excited to be a part of IFAT India 2022 as it brings together all the stakeholders in the environment management community.”

With a focus on zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions, Sanjeev Srivastav said, “Traditionally, Gujarat has been the trendsetter in wastewater recycling and reuse policies. With ZLD now becoming a priority, IFAT India provides an opportunity to the international community to bring in low-cost ZLD solutions for Indian companies. This show preview as well as the exhibition in Mumbai will connect technology users and suppliers to solve real-world problems.”

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India said, “IFAT India has and will continue to be a powerful platform to connect key industry players and government stakeholders, foster opportunities to solve current environmental issues, and establish contacts with global technology partners. The aim of our regional show previews is to involve the local industry and gain valuable insights from our key participants. We are thankful to all participants who have taken out the time to join us for this show preview in Ahmedabad.”

