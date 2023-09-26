Eggfirst Announces 'Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards': A Celebration of Rural Advertising and Marketing Excellence

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Eggfirst, India's pioneering rural advertising and digital agency, is delighted to announce the 3rd edition of 'Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards'. It’s a conclave where 400+ senior industry leaders share knowledge & insights in relation to marketing to Rural India, the opportunities around it and navigating the myriad maze of communication possibilities, including digital. The conclave is filled with rich experience sharing by noted industry leaders, panel discussions, networking opportunity and more.

Following the resounding success of last year's second edition, we have now added recognition of advertising excellence via Awards. With an eminent jury panel, the Awards mark a significant milestone in recognizing and celebrating excellence in rural advertising and marketing.

To be held at Westin (Mumbai) on Oct 27, 2023, the Conclave begets participation across sectors, such as BFSI, FMCG, Retail, Agri-inputs, Rural-Tech, Building Construction and more.

The 'Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards' also celebrates notable achievements and serves as a clarion call for brands to continue investing in rural India and drive innovation in the ever-evolving rural marketing landscape. This conclave will provide an opportunity for rural brands to showcase their excellence and commitment to rural India. The recognition offered by these awards serves as a testament to the commitment and innovation of brands in their journey to harness the incredible potential of the Indian heartland.

The conclave brings together the brightest minds in the industry to discuss and celebrate the remarkable journey of advertising and marketing in Rural India. The details of the conclave can be found on www.chalorural.com.

Eggfirst is a rural first advertising and digital agency specialized in crafting communication for brands catering to audiences in tier-2, tier-3 and beyond. We understand the pulse of rural India and have been successfully connecting with rural consumers for large reputable brands such as as Ambuja Cement, Cello, Deepak Fertilizers, Fino Payments Bank, HDFC Ergo, Jio, Park Avenue, Rallis, RBL Bank, Reliance Retail, Tata Motors, UPL, Vim and more. Some of our iconic brand campaigns include Fino Matlab Fikar Not, Saath Aisa Jaadu Jaisa, Pyaade Aanek - Vazir Sirf Ek and Ghar Ko Mandir Banaa De.

Eggfirst has not only delivered innumerous impactful campaigns for brands that run into 100s of Crore but also won multiple awards including the coveted Abbys. As India’s leading specialist rural ad agency, we strive to contribute to the rural India growth story. As we call it, “Bharat badhta jaaye, hum haath batayein”.

