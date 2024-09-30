eHUB by MG App Crosses 15,000 Downloads in Less Than Two Months

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30: JSW MG Motor India today announced that it has achieved a milestone of 15,000 downloads for the eHUB by MG app since its launch on 6th August this year. With over 28 leading charging partners, including many leading players, the eHUB by MG app boasts of approximately 80 per cent fast charging network coverage. The eHUB by MG app offers a user-friendly and seamless experience and is witnessing rapid adoption by current and prospective EV owners.

This user-friendly app has received a great response from customers, resulting in an impressive 4.6 rating on Play Store and 4.3 stars on App Store. Notably, around 17 million green kilometers and approximately 30,000 trips have been planned on the app, highlighting its integral role in the nation's transition to green mobility. With the eHUB by MG app, customers can conveniently discover EV chargers, reserve them, initiate charging, and pay for the charging service, all through this app. They can even plan trips across India by discovering chargers for their route and undertake an anxiety-free drive experience. In addition, this app eliminates the need of downloading multiple apps and maintaining several wallets.

In addition, customers of the recently launched MG Windsor - India's 1st Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle, will enjoy one year of free charging by using the eHUB by MG app. The company is committed to enhancing the ownership experience of the MG Windsor. Initiatives such as the eHUB by MG app aim to boost EV demand by simplifying the ownership process and addressing consumer concerns.

