E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati Launches Data Analytics and Generative AI Program with Simplilearn to Prepare for Growing USD 4.4 Trillion Market Demand by 2030

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 17: IIT Guwahati, one of the renowned Indian universities, announced the launch of a specialized Professional Certificate Program in Data Analytics & Generative AI in collaboration with the world's leading online bootcamp provider for digital skills, Simplilearn. The E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati designed this innovative program to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in data analytics and emerging technologies across industries worldwide. Recognized as one of the top engineering schools in India, IIT Guwahati consistently maintained a top 7 ranking in the Engineering category of the NIRF rankings from 2019 to 2023 and is positioned among the world's best universities for the study of Data Science by the QS World University Rankings.

By 2030, the big data and analytics market is expected to reach $4.4 trillion, highlighting a significant growth from today's $665.7 billion. At the same time, the generative AI market is estimated to grow rapidly to $667.9 billion, increasing by 47.5% annually. This growth showcases the expanding opportunities in data analytics, which is anticipated to maintain a CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2030. In India, data analytics professionals earn an average annual salary of Rs9,57,470, reflecting the importance and value of skilled professionals in this rapidly evolving field.

Learners of the program will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum delivered through live online classes by industry experts and interactive masterclasses by IIT Guwahati faculty and IBM experts. The program features over 25 hands-on projects, a campus immersion experience at IIT Guwahati, exclusive hackathons, and ask-me-anything sessions hosted by IBM. Additionally, participants will be able to earn an 'Executive Alumni Status' from the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and benefit from Simplilearn's JobAssist service, which will help them get noticed by top hiring companies.

Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor's degree with an average of 50% or higher marks. While prior work experience is encouraged, it is not mandatory. Additionally, applicants do not need prior coding experience or specific technology know-how to apply for the program. The application process is designed to accommodate individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, aiming to equip them with essential skills in data analytics and generative AI.

Upon program completion, participants will receive certificates from the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and IBM for specific courses and Simplilearn for individual modules completed, enhancing their credibility and expertise in the field.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, said, "The job market is witnessing a significant surge in demand for professionals skilled in data analytics and AI. According to McKinsey, the requirement for skilled professionals in these fields is increasing by 50% annually, highlighting the critical need for qualified talent. At Simplilearn, in collaboration with the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, we are proud to introduce the Professional Certificate Program in Data Analytics & Generative AI. This transformative program will equip learners with essential skills in data analytics and generative AI, empowering them to excel in a data-driven world."

Regarding the partnership with Simplilearn, Gaurav Trivedi, Principal Investigator of E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati said, "We are excited about our collaboration with Simplilearn to launch this specialized Professional Certificate Program in Data Analytics & Generative AI. This initiative shows our commitment to addressing the escalating demand for skilled professionals in global data analytics and emerging technologies. As industries increasingly rely on data-driven insights and generative AI advancements, this program equips learners with the critical skills needed to excel in these dynamic fields. It reflects our mission to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to cultivate innovation and excellence in the digital economy."

