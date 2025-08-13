Eight Edition of Psych-ED 2025 - India's Most Anticipated Psychology Quiz for Schools is Back

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: The eighth edition of Psych-ED, India's Largest Psychology Quiz for School Students, is back with a record-breaking participation. Organized by the Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences - Fortis Healthcare, the 2025 edition has garnered registrations from over 12,000 students, representing 900+ schools across 195+ cities in India as well as international schools.

The online preliminary round of Psych-ED 2025 was conducted on 7th August 2025, where the registered teams competed to qualify for the zonal finals. The zonal rounds will take place in six major cities across India, from 18th august 2025 to 25th August 2025.

The zonal rounds will bring together the top-performing teams from their respective regions for a dynamic on-ground quiz experience. Each round promises to be a platform for students to showcase their knowledge, teamwork and prompt thinking, while also promoting conversations around mental health and overall well-being. The Grand Finale will be held on 1st September 2025 at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, where the winner of the Zonal Finals will compete at the Grand Finale. The finale will not only test students' academic knowledge but also celebrate their enthusiasm for psychology and mental health advocacy.

Dr. Samir Parikh, Chairperson - Fortis National Mental Health Program, remarked, "Psych-ED is more than just a quizit's a movement. The aim is to foster curiosity about psychology, empower students and promote mental health advocacy. We are inspired by the energy, curiosity and compassion of students across the country. Mental Health is a lesser discussed subject and the educational fraternity should come together to sensitize the younger minds."

Fortis National Mental Health Program has collaborated with GD Goenka University, Project CACA, Rupa publications and Adayu, a fortis group company for Psych-ED 2025. Over the years, Psych-ED has grown into a flagship national-level event, engaging schools from urban metros, small towns, and schools overseas creating an inclusive platform for learning and discussion. For more information, log into https://psych-ed.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor