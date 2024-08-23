Ek Omkar Yoga Announces EUR100 Discount for Early Birds on Yoga Teacher Training Courses in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: Ek Omkar Yoga, a premier yoga training school registered with Yoga Alliance USA, is thrilled to announce an exclusive EUR100 discount for early birds enrolling in its renowned Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) courses in Goa, India. This limited-time offer is available to students who sign up for the 100-hour and 200-hour YTT programs, providing an incredible opportunity to gain internationally recognized certification at a reduced rate.

India is widely recognized as the yoga hub of the world, the birthplace of this ancient practice that harmonizes the mind, body, and spirit. For centuries, India has been a beacon for those seeking authentic yoga teachings, with its diverse landscapes and rich spiritual heritage offering the perfect environment for deepening one's practice. From the serene banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh to the tranquil beaches of Goa, India attracts yoga enthusiasts from around the globe, making it the ultimate destination for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the true essence of yoga.

About Ek Omkar Yoga

Ek Omkar Yoga is a leading institution in the world of yoga education, offering best training programs designed to immerse students in the authentic teachings of traditional yoga. Located in the serene surroundings of Goa, India, Ek Omkar Yoga is renowned for its holistic approach to yoga, combining physical practice with spiritual and philosophical insights.

Courses Offered at Ek Omkar Yoga

200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training: This intensive course is ideal for those who want to deepen their practice and understanding of yoga. The program covers a wide range of topics, including Asana practice, Pranayama (breathing techniques), Meditation, Yoga Philosophy, Anatomy and Physiology, and Teaching Methodology. Students will leave the course equipped with the knowledge and confidence to lead their own yoga classes and workshops.

100-Hour Yoga Teacher Training: Perfect for beginners or those with limited time, this foundational course offers a comprehensive introduction to yoga. Over two weeks, students will learn the basics of Asana, Pranayama, and Meditation, as well as gain an understanding of yoga philosophy and anatomy. This course is a great stepping stone for those looking to continue their studies with the 200-hour program in the future.

Both programs are designed to provide students with a deep understanding of yoga, not just as a physical practice, but as a way of life. With small class sizes, Ek Omkar Yoga ensures that each student receives personalized attention from experienced teachers, fostering a supportive and nurturing learning environment.

Special Offer: EUR100 Discount for Early Birds

To make this life-changing experience even more accessible, Ek Omkar Yoga is offering a special EUR100 discount for early birds enrolling in the 100-hour or 200-hour YTT programs. This offer is available for a limited time, so prospective students are encouraged to take advantage of this discount while it lasts.

"We are excited to welcome early birds to our yoga community," said Aman walia, the founder of Ek Omkar Yoga. "Our mission is to spread the true essence of yoga, and we hope that this discount will enable more individuals to embark on their journey towards becoming certified yoga teachers."

Why Choose Ek Omkar Yoga?

* Internationally Certified Programs: Ek Omkar Yoga's courses are certified by Yoga Alliance, ensuring that graduates receive a globally recognized certification.

* Experienced Instructors: The school's instructors are seasoned practitioners with years of experience in teaching yoga and guiding students on their spiritual journey.

* Holistic Approach: The curriculum at Ek Omkar Yoga is designed to provide a well-rounded education, covering not just physical postures but also the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of yoga.

* Beautiful Location: Located in Goa, one of India's most picturesque destinations, students can practice yoga in a tranquil environment, surrounded by natural beauty.

How to Enroll

Prospective students can learn more about the courses and apply online by visiting Ek Omkar Yoga's official website at ekomkaryoga.com. The EUR100 discount will be automatically applied upon registration for eligible early birds.

Ek Omkar Yoga is dedicated to providing authentic and comprehensive yoga teacher training programs that adhere to the highest standards set by Yoga Alliance, USA. With a focus on traditional yoga practices, Ek Omkar Yoga offers a transformative experience that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and certification needed to teach yoga worldwide.

For more information, please visit ekomkaryoga.com

Address- Ek Omkar Yoga Center Arambol, Goa 403524

Mail-us : mail@ekomkaryoga.com

WhatsApp - +917507500720

