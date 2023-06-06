Elan Group Appoints Manoj Adlakha as Strategic Advisor

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 6: Elan Group, a leading real estate developer, announced the appointment of Manoj Adlakha as a Strategic Advisor. As Elan Group's strategic advisor, Adlakha will be responsible for managing the various business aspects of the company including marketing to spur growth and strengthen the company's brand positioning.

With an impressive career spanning more than three decades, Adlakha brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at Elan Group. His exceptional background in the industry makes him a valuable addition to the team, and his insights will be instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction. Before joining Elan Group, Mr Adlakha served as the CEO and then as International Head - Customer Marketing at American Express, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company's success for over three decades. During his tenure at American Express, he held various esteemed positions, including CFO, VP & Country Head - Global Corporate Payments, VP & Head - Sales & Marketing, and Head of Strategic Planning. His remarkable contributions and dedication to the company have propelled American Express to new heights.

Commenting on his appointment Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Manoj Adlakha to Elan Group as our Strategic Advisor. His extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him a valuable asset to our organization. As a team of ambitious individuals always eager to learn and grow, we are confident that Mr Adlakha will utilize his expertise to drive our company's growth and success."

"I am excited to join Elan Group as a Strategic Advisor and be part of a dynamic team that is driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence. With my experience and expertise, I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the company. Elan Group has already established itself as a leader in the industry, and I am confident that together we can achieve even greater milestones. I am eager to leverage my marketing and strategic planning skills to enhance brand positioning and drive the company forward. It is an honour to be part of this journey, and I am ready to make a positive impact," said Manoj Adlakha.

Adlakha is a distinguished professional, renowned for his outstanding achievements. He holds the esteemed designation of Chartered Accountant and possesses a B.Com (Hons) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce. Additionally, he has completed the Executive Leadership Program at Duke University, augmenting his exceptional leadership skills. With his extensive and diverse industry experience, Mr Adlakha's appointment serves as a strong testament to Elan Group's unwavering dedication to attracting top-tier talent. This strategic decision reinforces the company's commitment to maintaining its trajectory of excellence and fostering continued growth.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group's bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities, and conveniences. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group's projects have been conceptualized on the 'under one roof' concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all retail and entertainment needs.

