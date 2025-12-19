Elan Group Signs Levo Spalon to Offer Residents a Luxury Salon & Wellness Experience at Elan The Statement in Sector 49, Gurugram

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 19: Continuing its vision of creating some of Gurugram's most sought-after luxury developments, Elan Group has signed Levo Spalon, an iconic luxury beauty and wellness brand renowned for its bespoke grooming, spa and holistic wellness experiences. With this signing, Elan Group reinforces its vision of crafting residential experiences that bring global design sensibilities, personalised indulgence and a deep focus on complete wellbeing.

The introduction of Levo Spalon at Elan Group's newest ultra-luxury residential development, 'Elan The Statement' in Sector 49, Gurugram, establishes a new benchmark for high-end living, where every detail is curated to elevate everyday life into an extraordinary experience.

Levo Spalon will curate and operate an exclusive, private wellness sanctuary inside the project's ultra-luxury clubhouse. Designed to become the finest wellness-led residential experience in the region, the facility will offer signature therapies, advanced dermatology services, premium grooming services, rejuvenation rituals and personalised beauty solutions, creating a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of comfort, care and upscale living experiences for residents.

Known for its elite clientele and globally inspired service philosophy, Levo Spalon brings a legacy of elevated wellness, expert therapists, premium international product lines and an environment designed for complete tranquillity. Its presence inside the project's clubhouse reinforces Elan Group's vision of developing residential spaces that bring together leisure, wellness and lifestyle into a unified, future-ready living experience.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy, Elan Group, said, "Onboarding Levo Spalon strengthens our commitment to offering residents an ecosystem of wellness, indulgence and thoughtful comfort. Their expertise in luxury wellness perfectly complements the experiential environment we are creating at our newly launched ultra-luxury residential project 'Elan The Statement' in Sector 49, Gurugram, making it one of the region's most compelling addresses."

Ms. Pranita Baveja, CEO, Levo Spalon, added, "We are thrilled to join hands with Elan Group for this milestone expansion. The brand's vision for luxury and elevated living resonates with our commitment to personalised wellness and experiential beauty care. Together, we aim to create an unparalleled sanctuary that transforms everyday living into a rejuvenating, mindful journey."

Levo Spalon, headquartered in Gurugram, is a leading luxury salon and spa, celebrated for its premium grooming, beauty and wellness services and a philosophy centred on personal transformation and holistic wellbeing. Spanning renowned destinations like W Goa, The Westin Resort & Spa - Himalayas, and Westin Pune Koregaon and more, Levo's footprint continues to symbolize the art of lavish indulgence.

'Elan The Statement' will feature expansive residences, sky high experiences and a host of luxury laden amenities crafted for every generation and unmatched standard of hospitality that reflects Elan Group's philosophy of bespoke luxury.

