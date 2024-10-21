Eldeco: A Legacy of Excellence in Real Estate

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], October 21: Since its inception, The Eldeco Group has been a pioneer in real estate development across North India. Renowned for timely and quality deliveries, Eldeco has successfully completed over 200 projects across 20 cities, including large-format integrated townships, high-rise condominiums, industrial estates, malls, and office buildings. With 30 ongoing projects, the Group has delivered more than 30 million sq. ft. of space, earning the trust of over 30,000 satisfied customers.

Eldeco's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction shines in cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Greater Noida, Noida, and Gurgaon. The Group is also actively developing projects in other cities such as Panipat, Sonipat, Ludhiana, Jhansi, Bareilly, Panchkula, Neemrana, Delhi, Kasauli, Rudrapur, Gorakhpur, Rishikesh, and Jalandhar. Its flagship industrial project, the 1200-acre Eldeco Sidcul Industrial Park in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, stands as a testament to Eldeco's prowess in the industrial sector.

The Group's guiding principleshigh quality, superior construction, and customer satisfactionhave earned it numerous accolades over the years.

Eldeco Trinity: The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Lucknow

Building on its legacy, Eldeco introduces Eldeco Trinity, its premier residential offering in the heart of Lucknow. Nestled next to Shaheed Path in Gomti Nagar Extension, this project offers 3/4 BHK luxury residences and penthouses.

The residences are exceptionally spacious, designed to provide ample room for comfortable living. Each floor boasts an impressive 11-foot ceiling height, enhancing the sense of grandeur and openness. Eldeco Trinity is more than just a residence; it's a confluence of nature, peace, and joy, embodied in its three towersWisdom, Harmony, and Faithsymbolizing beauty, luxury, and serenity.

A touch of supremacy in every detail

Be engulfed in the indulging comfort of thoughtful luxury. Experience a sensory feast of beautiful landscapes and vibrant hues. Rejuvenate your soul as you relax on reclining loungers, indulging in precious moments of self-care while immersing yourself in breathtaking scenery.

Key features include:

* VRV air conditioning in all rooms

* Digital door locks for enhanced security

* Marble flooring for a touch of elegance

* Modular kitchens with branded appliances

* Designer wardrobes

* Expansive terrace balconies offering stunning views

A Sanctuary of Joy and Recreation

At Eldeco Trinity, moments of unbridled joy are an everyday occurrence. Let the evening breeze caress you as the little ones make memories of a lifetime in an expansive play area.

- A luxury clubhouse

- Sauna and spa

- Pickleball court

- Mini theatre

- Cafe and library

- Swimming pool

- Creche

- Indoor badminton court

- Gym and multi-purpose sports court

Prime Location Amidst Serenity

Eldeco Trinity offers not only luxury but also unmatched connectivity. Located just 1 km from Amar Shaheed Path and within proximity to essential facilities, including:

* Police headquarters and Ekan stadium (within walking distance)

* Shopping centers (2 km)

* Educational institutions (2 km)

* Hospitals in the vicinity

* Hotels and parks (8 km)

