Elevate your sight with Aqualens’ Clear Contact Lenses

New Delhi (India), September 12: Aqualens is a significant player in the contact lens market, known for crafting high-quality lenses. The brand provides a diverse range of clear contact lenses, establishing a new standard for visual clarity and comfort. These lenses offer a comfortable alternative to traditional eyeglasses, delivering unparalleled vision correction that is tailored to each individual’s requirements.

Aqualens clear contact lenses ensure optimal comfort and a soft and natural feel throughout the day. Approved by the US FDA, these lenses meet strict quality and safety standards; equipped with built-in UV blocking technology, Aqualens clear contact lenses prioritise eye health by protecting against harmful UV rays.

Aqualens clear contact lenses offer a wider field of vision and durability. These lenses allow an unobstructed 180-degree view. Given Aqualens’ dedication to reliability, the brand promises safe and damage-free utilization, and its innovative design ensures uninterrupted vision in all weather conditions.

Designed for an active lifestyle, these lenses offer freedom of movement and crystal-clear vision, making them ideal for sports and everyday activities.

Clear Contact Lenses Trial Pack is available at an affordable price of Rs 99 and is available at retail stores as well as on the official website: https://aqualens.in/ and leading online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and Lenskart.

About Aqualens: Aqualens was founded in 2019 by Lenskart Solutions Pvt Ltd. The brand offers unparalleled adaptability through direct-to-customer and business-to-business marketing techniques. Aqualens also has a significant omnichannel presence on online and offline platforms. Experience Aqualens’ innovation and brilliance as it enhances the way you perceive the world all at an affordable price.

