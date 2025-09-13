Elevating Grooming Luxury: Truefitt & Hill's New Destination in Gurugram

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 13: Truefitt & Hill, the World's Oldest Barbershop as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, proudly announces the launch of its newest corporate-owned store at Ameya One, one of Gurugram's most prestigious retail and lifestyle destinations. This marks the brand's third outlet in Gurugram, further cementing its presence in the city's luxury grooming landscape.

Carrying forward a legacy that spans over two centuries, Truefitt & Hill has redefined men's grooming for modern gentlemen while staying true to its British heritage of sophistication and style. With a footprint across 14 cities and 34 locations in India, the brand continues to be a pioneer in offering men an unparalleled grooming experience that blends tradition with contemporary elegance.

Mr. Krishna Gupta, Chairman, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd., said: "The launch of our corporate store at Ameya One is a testament to Gurugram's evolving lifestyle culture and its appreciation for refined experiences. Grooming today is more than a routineit is a statement of self-expression, and Truefitt & Hill is proud to be the preferred choice for discerning gentlemen."

Mr. Prannay Dokkania, Managing Director & COO, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd., shared: "Over the years, we have seen a remarkable shift in how Indian men value grooming. With our expansion in Gurugram, we are not only growing our footprint but also setting new benchmarks in luxury grooming that combine exclusivity, comfort, and timeless style."

With signature services like the Royal Shave, Royal Haircut and bespoke annual grooming memberships, the new store is poised to be a haven for the city's elite.

ABOUT TRUEFITT & HILL

Having groomed the Monarchs of Great Britain through nine consecutive reigns, Truefitt & Hill continues the legacy of being the bastion of style. Truefitt & Hill has been recognized as the World's Oldest Barbershop by the Guinness Book of World Records.

For over two centuries, Truefitt & Hill has been offering a wide range of services designed to groom gentlemen to perfection with the world-renowned personal grooming services and extensive product range for men.

Known as a purveyor of the finest quality of traditional English fragrances, shaving requisites, and men's grooming kit, Truefitt & Hill offers its exclusive patrons a new level of luxury service unrivalled anywhere in the world.

