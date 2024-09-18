Elevating has a new meaning: Adsparkx celebrates its 10th Annual Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Adsparkx, a leading disruptor in the MarTech industry, recently celebrated its 10th Founders' Day on the 22nd of June at the grand venue of Aurum Conventions in Gurugram. The event featured a Gatsby theme, reflecting the magnitude of Adsparkx's achievements in a chic and sophisticated manner. This celebration marked a significant milestone for Adsparkx, showcasing its sustained growth and success in the highly competitive MarTech sector for over a decade now.

Idea behind ElevateX

They say, "A business is simply an idea to transform people's lives for the better"- and Adsparkx has carried this thought now for a decade, and the company's conquest within the industry is a testimony to its endeavors fueled by integrity, teamwork, and unity. For Sparkians, ElevateX stands as a symbol to rise beyond and to the elevation to new possibilities that highlight their shared dedication and hard work. As a decade has gone by, there is a sense of nostalgia and pride for the memories they have created and the milestones they have reached together. This 10th anniversary not only embraces their past but also sets the stage for an empowering and excelling ambitious future.

Lighting Up Hopes

The celebration saw a green light as the Adsparkx team made their grand entrance into a venue decorated beautifully that perfectly encapsulates the 'ElevateX' theme subtly encompassing the gatsby theme. An extraordinary moment unfolded with the presence of Adsparkx's founders, Vipul and Nipun's parents, Achla Taneja and Avinash Taneja, who performed the ceremonial lamp lighting and marked the beginning of the event.

As the evening progressed, the stage got set for presentations from business leaders of 10 diverse teams of Adsparkx. They successfully conveyed what their respective teams achieved in the last year & also showcased the areas of potential milestones as well as their goals for the future.

The segment saw an end with the Founders' parents addressing the people of Adsparkx, highlighting how their children, now two of the most prominent personalities in the MarTech Industry, did not let the setbacks in their journey stop them from taking Adsparkx to Global heights. And how their blessings are always with them.

Elevating the Spark

Vipul and Nipun Taneja graced the stage to share their inspirational journey and unveil Adsparkx's ambitious future plan following last year's project RISE and lifting to ELEVATE to new horizons. ElevateX focuses on leadership and development across all areas, with the belief that words can ignite action and elevate performance resonating deeply with every Sparkian in attendance.

Both founders emphasized the importance of teamwork in driving a brand to success. Vipul Taneja expressed his gratitude to the Sparkians for their contributions, saying, "Adsparkx is becoming a recognized name in the MarTech Industry, thanks to our work in the US, Canada, UK, and now Mexico. This is just the beginning of a bright future. With our fantastic team, seeing Adsparkx as a global performance marketing pioneer doesn't seem far-fetched."

Nipun Taneja echoed his thoughts, reflecting on their decade-long journey: "The past ten years have been miraculous. Starting with just Vipul and me in a garage, we've grown beyond our wildest dreams. With our knowledge and experience, we're confident about our future direction."

Acknowledging Smartwork

The event highlighted the achievements of Sparkians, recognizing both new talent & seasoned members for their hard work & dedication. In line with the 'ElevateX' theme, Adsparkx is setting foot for further growth, promoting learning & leadership initiatives to build a stronger team.

The evening concluded with a live performance by Delhi's renowned Kube The Band, which had everyone dancing. A casino night added to the fun, giving Sparkians a chance to win exciting prizes.

Eyes on the Future

Adsparkx's 10th Founders' Day was a celebration of the company's incredible journey and its promising future. The company stands as a source of pride for the dynamic founder brother-duo and the entire team.

Looking ahead, Adsparkx envisions a future filled with continued growth and innovation. The company has already expanded its presence in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and along with its technological capabilities, it plans to widen its existence and drive transformative change within the MarTech industry.

By investing in cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, Adsparkx also aims to set new benchmarks and achieve unprecedented success. With a clear vision and a dedicated team, Adsparkx is poised to Elevate to new heights and create a lasting impact on the industry.

Adsparkx's 10th Founders' Day celebration was a gala of the company's extraordinary journey and its promising future. With the dedication to unity, innovation, and expansion, Adsparkx continues its journey to new horizons.

