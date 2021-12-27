Eliza Diamond bags Golden Glory Award 2021 presented by Brands Impact

What started as a deep-rooted fascination for scattered diamonds from a very young age has today culminated into one of the biggest names in the jewellery industry for Bhavik Sakaria, Founder of , India, who bagged the Most Trusted & Innovative Diamond Jewellery Brand of the Year presented by Brands Impact.

Sakaria had established his diamond jewellery enterprise in 2016 and has today taken it to all new heights. Being the latest feather to the venture's colourful cap, the award was presented by the Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

These awards are meant to acknowledge & bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory & success with their remarkable achievements.

The ceremony was graced by many other B-town & Television personalities. The ceremony concluded with a star-studded Page 3 party with socialites from the fashion & Bollywood industries.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta (Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Bhavik, Founder of Eliza Diamonds, said, "I really see the Diamond market rising up & having a very bright future. Rough diamond prices have risen about 10% which is a good sign for investors! Diamond is an ultimate luxury asset and one should invest to see the benefits In the long run!"

Sakaria stepped into the shoes of an entrepreneur at an early age, which is also the reason behind the many highs and lows he has faced and the overwhelming experience he has garnered from all corners. Even before establishing his signature brands, Sakaria had the privilege of gaining some exposure to the jewellery industry, working with different jewellery firms. The insights he gained at these diverse places not just fuelled his passion for the field further, but also instilled in him a deep appreciation for great craftsmanship.

Today, Sakaria's Eliza Diamonds is known in the entire market for their lightweight, affordable yet exquisite collections, with Sakaria himself paying attention to the detailing of each masterpiece.

He reflects and shares his vision through his collections. The brand's design and ethos are what separate it from the clutter of companies around, with their sole aim being to empower the wearer through unmatched style and unique aesthetics. No wonder, Eliza has become a household name in a very short span.

Keeping customer experience at the fore, Eliza Diamonds strives to offer high quality, 100% genuine products with an added touch of personalization, so that customers do not have to spend their valuable hours in meticulous research or vigilance.

The popular venture stands out from its competitors due to their focus on handpicking only the best quality diamond and curating it with perfection to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty, and these are the very qualities that have garnered them much praise and recognition from all corners.

