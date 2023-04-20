Ellixee: A New Luxury yet Affordable Skincare Brand

New Delhi (India), April 20: The key to achieving a healthy, glowing complexion lies in a consistent skincare routine. However, with so many products available in the market, it can be challenging to find one that works for your skin type and budget. Ellixee, a new skincare brand founded in 2022 by Mr. Rohit Patel and Mr. Nishit Patel, aims to make high-quality skincare affordable and accessible to everyone.

Ellixee offers a wide range of products designed to cater for all skin types. Their Cherry Blossom series, for instance, includes a moisturizer, face pack, face serum, and sleeping mask, which combines the benefits of cherry extract, sugarcane, orange, lemon and sugar maple to combat dryness and leave your skin feeling flawless and moisturized. The Grapevine Anti-Aging series, on the other hand, features a face scrub and face wash enriched with Sodium PCA and sources of Vitamin B3 and Vitamin C, promoting a radiant glow.

Ellixee also offers an extensive range of face washes, scrubs and face packs that effectively removes impurities without irritating the skin. Their face scrub range helps provide a healthy glow and reduce dark patches, while their face serums from the Cherry Blossom and Green Tea Anti-Acne range guarantee to help your skin gain radiance and a natural flush, reducing fine lines and wrinkles in the process.

For sun protection, Ellixee offers sunscreen from the range of Milk and Honey with SPF 30 and SPF 50. Key ingredients include Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid in the form of Sodium Hyaluronate, Milk and Honey Extract, Niacinamide and Aloe Extract, brightening and lightening the skin while protecting from Blue UV light, tanning, and freckles, leaving no white cast. Ellixee customers have reviewed the product to have shown excellent results in reducing blemishes and wrinkles.

Ellixee has not forgotten about men, as the wide range of skincare products they offer are gender-neutral and can be used by men as well. They made sure that everyone could benefit from their dedication and commitment to providing 100% satisfaction.

What sets Ellixee apart is its promise to make luxury skincare accessible to everyone without compromising on quality. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and a guarantee on their entire range of formulas makes Ellixee a brand worth trying. So why not invest in your skin with Ellixee today?

Link: https://ellixee.com/

