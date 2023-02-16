Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO by end of 2023

Elon Musk has said that he might step down as Twitter CEO by the end of this year, after stabilising the company and making it more financially viable.

I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place in that the product roadmap is clearly laid out, Musk said via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year, Musk added. Musk has said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

I frankly don't want to be the CEO of any company. At SpaceX, it's really that I'm responsible for the engineering of the rockets and Tesla for the technology in the car that makes it successful, he said.

So, CEO is often viewed as somewhat of a business-focused role, but in reality, my role is much more that of an engineer developing technology and making sure that we develop breakthrough technologies and that we have a team of incredible engineers who can achieve those goals, Musk elaborated.