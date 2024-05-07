Embrace Prosperity and Elegance This Akshaya Tritiya with ORRA's Exquisite Diamond Jewellery Collection

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Akshaya Tritiya, revered as a day of eternal prosperity and good fortune in Hindu culture, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. It is believed that any venture initiated on this day is bound to succeed, making it an ideal time for significant investments, including the acquisition of precious jewellery. Recognizing the importance of this propitious day, ORRA Fine Jewellery - the Leading Diamond Destination invites you to celebrate the new dawn of abundance in opulence and style with its stunning offerings.

The newly launched Akshaya Tritiya collection is a testament to the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. For those seeking statement pieces, ORRA offers meticulously crafted necklaces, embellished with diamonds that shimmer and sparkle with every movement. From chic and modern designs to intricately detailed patterns inspired by traditional leaf motifs, the diamond bangles and earrings are the epitome of luxury and sophistication on this special occasion. To make your festival more joyous and memorable, ORRA has launched this exclusive set at a magic price of INR 7,49,999/-. One can seize this magical allure by initiating a down payment of Rs 74,999 and comfortably settle the remaining balance through 9 equal monthly installments. Furthermore, ORRA extends an exclusive 25% discount across their entire range of jewellery, including their newly launched collections.

ORRA's commitment to craftsmanship and elegance is beautifully showcased through their collections, ensuring that every piece tells a unique story of love and celebration. ORRA is known for providing 100% certified jewellery with complimentary insurance* and free lifetime maintenance. The brand offers a lifetime exchange, buyback, a seven-day return policy and our diamonds are conflict-free. Additionally, ORRA provides a 6-month upgrade facility, and all its jewellery is BIS Hallmark Certified.

As part of their ongoing Anniversary Sale, ORRA offers discounts, special offers and exclusive customer service for the patrons visiting the store and online platforms.

* Up to 25% off on diamond jewellery (for a limited period)*

* 0% interest on EMI facilities*

* 100% exchange value on old gold jewellery*

*Terms and Conditions apply

This Akshaya Tritiya season, immerse yourself in the timeless allure of diamonds with ORRA's exquisite designs, symbolizing prosperity, and new beginnings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor